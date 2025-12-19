AI Breakthroughs, Our Most Advanced Glasses, and More: Meta’s 2025 Highlights

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re looking back at some of our biggest moments of the year. We shared our vision for personal superintelligence, broke ground on cutting-edge AI data centers, strengthened protections for teens, launched products enjoyed by billions of people, and more.

Driving AI Innovation

We introduced the Meta AI app, a personalized AI assistant built with Llama 4 that helps you solve problems, create, and navigate your daily life. We also launched Vibes, a new feed of AI videos at the center of the Meta AI app, where you can explore, experiment, and express yourself with AI media tools.

In March, we hit 1 billion downloads of Llama, our open source AI model, and it’s being used by developers and organizations all over the world to drive innovation in areas like national security, space exploration, science, agriculture, healthcare, and education.

On the research side, we shared some of our most innovative AI models yet: SAM 3, SAM 3D, SAM Audio, and V-JEPA. Our new SAM models enable object segmentation using text and visual prompts, 3D reconstruction of objects from a single image, and industry-leading audio segmentation. V-JEPA improves AI’s ability to navigate the physical world.

And our Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, shared his vision for personal superintelligence, a version of AI that empowers people to live more meaningful, connected lives.

Building AI-Optimized Infrastructure

Our AI workload is rapidly growing, and we’re building the infrastructure we need to power this growth. We broke ground on three data centers this year, including an AI-optimized data center in El Paso, Texas that has the ability to scale to 1 gigawatt and another in Beaver Dam Wisconsin, that marked our 30th data center overall.

Two other data centers in our fleet became operational and we announced a new agreement with Constellation Energy to generate nuclear energy to support our data center operations. We also continued to invest in the communities that host our data centers through the Data Center Community Action Grants and other programs, and supported thousands of jobs in the American economy through our construction and operational data centers. And at this year’s Open Compute Project Global Summit, we shared our newest open hardware innovations and proposed a framework for sustainable hardware design.

Creating the Next Generation of Wearable Technology

We believe glasses are the ideal form factor for AI. That’s why we introduced four new pairs of AI glasses this year. Meta Ray-Ban Display are the most advanced AI glasses we’ve ever built. Each pair comes with a full-color, high-resolution display and an EMG wristband that translates signals created by your muscles into commands for your glasses — an advancement that has major benefits for people with disabilities.

With Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), we’re giving you better battery life, improved video quality, new styles and more. We also launched Oakley Meta HSTN, our first ever Performance AI glasses for athletes and fans alike, followed by Oakley Meta Vanguard, glasses built for high-intensity sports that enable you to listen to music, take a call, capture video, check your pace, and more hands-free while you train.

Helping Keep Teens Safe

We want teens to have safe, age-appropriate experiences on our apps, so we’re constantly gathering feedback from parents and experts to improve our features and deliver better experiences. Building on the success of Teen Accounts, we added new protections and unveiled updated content settings, inspired by movie ratings for ages 13+. This means teens will see content on Instagram that’s similar to what they’d see in age-appropriate movies by default, and we introduced a new, stricter setting for parents who prefer a more restrictive experience for their teen. We also announced new controls to help parents manage how their teens interact with AI on our apps, took legal action against companies behind nudify apps, and partnered with schools to address cyberbullying.

Improving Our Apps

We’re constantly building new features on our apps to make sure they’re helping you connect, explore, and express yourself. This year, we launched Edits, a brand new app for creating and editing videos all in one place. On Instagram, we rolled out new ways to discover and engage with fun content, like reposts, Reels blend, and more and even brought Reels to your TV. We also added DM updates like scheduled messages and QR codes for group chats to make it even easier to connect. Threads saw some exciting updates too, like direct messaging, text attachments, and communities, so you can share your best ideas and find your people on Threads.

WhatsApp continued to grow in the US, and we introduced message translation and support on more devices like iPad and Apple Watch. Over on Facebook, we made it easier to connect with the people close to you with the new Friends tab and collaborative shopping on Marketplace, and we took steps to crack down on spammy content to help creators break through.

We also launched Community Notes, a new approach that lets contributors add context to posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads to encourage more speech and minimize enforcement errors on our platforms.

From AI breakthroughs and sustainable infrastructure to advances in wearable technology and safer online spaces, 2025 was a year of bold ideas and real impact at Meta. As we head into 2026, we’re looking forward to continuing to shape the future of technology and human connection.