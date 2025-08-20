Meta’s Kansas City Data Center and Upcoming AI-Optimized Data Centers

Our Kansas City Data Center in Missouri is now operational and serving traffic.

In the works since 2022, this data center is the latest node in the global infrastructure that brings our technologies and services to life, making it possible to connect billions of people worldwide.

“In 2022, we selected Kansas City because it offered excellent infrastructure, a robust electrical grid, a strong pool of talent for construction and operations jobs, and incredible community partners. We are extremely proud to be part of this community, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership for years to come,” said Brad Davis, Data Center Community and Economic Development Director at Meta.

How We’re Supporting Kansas City’s Economic Growth and Community Organizations

Since 2011, our data center projects have supported over 30,000 construction roles and today support more than 5,100 operational jobs across our US sites. We built our Kansas City Data Center, like all our data centers, with the local economy and community top of mind. The construction of our Kansas City Data Center resulted in an average of 1,500 skilled trade workers on site at its peak and will support more than 100 jobs when fully operational.

The Kansas City Data Center represents an investment of over $1 billion in the state of Missouri, with the majority of construction materials sourced in the US. In addition, we’ve been proud to direct more than $1 million to schools and non-profits spanning Clay County, Platte County and Kansas City, Missouri.

We’re also supporting local small businesses through Community Accelerator events that build digital skills and show how to leverage AI tools, including Meta AI, to help them grow their businesses. And since fall 2024, we’ve distributed money to organizations through our Data Center Community Action Grants, steering this funding to projects that use tech to benefit the community and improve STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education.

Our Kansas City Data Center is LEED Gold certified, which means that this data center has achieved very high standards for energy efficiency, water conservation, supply chain responsibility and recycling.

As with all our data centers, the Kansas City Data Center’s electricity use is matched with 100% clean and renewable energy. We’re also prioritizing water stewardship, incorporating a cooling technology that is significantly more water efficient than the industry standard. By capturing and repurposing stormwater from onsite retention ponds, over one million gallons of potable water were saved during the construction process.

Developing the Next Generation of Our Data Centers

The grand opening of this data center represents a pivotal moment as we invest in scalable infrastructure optimized for our global work in AI. Our data centers with AI-optimized design, the first of which is slated to come online in 2026, will blend high-performance and flexibility with a mix of custom hardware solutions. These data centers also leverage AI solutions to prioritize resource efficiency as we develop new technologies and expand our work building the future of human connection.

As always, we’ll engage with local utilities and energy providers to fund and support infrastructure upgrades, and we’ll continue to match 100% of our electricity use with clean and renewable energy by adding new energy projects to the grid. We’re proud to be one of the largest corporate buyers of clean and renewable energy in the world, with over 15 gigawatts of energy purchased across six countries.

Our data centers will continue to support the communities in which they’re based by hiring and sourcing materials locally where possible. We’ll also continue to direct grants toward local projects that bring the benefits of technology to the public, build strong communities and ignite STEAM education to grow the next generation of innovators.