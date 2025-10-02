Introducing Threads Communities: Find Your People

Today, we’re introducing communities on Threads. Communities are public, casual spaces where you can exchange unique perspectives and join conversations about topics like basketball, TV, and more.

Communities, now being tested across more than 100 of the most popular topics on Threads, build on features like custom feeds and topic tags to help you meaningfully connect with people who share your interests.

Connecting With Your Community

As Threads has grown, we’ve seen people come together to develop and share their passions and expertise. With communities, it’s now even easier to find and connect with your people — and stay up-to-date on conversations you care about.

We’re testing communities with some of the most active interests on Threads, such as NBA/WNBA Threads, TV Threads, and KPop Threads. Your membership in communities is public: communities you join will automatically be pinned in your feeds menu and tagged on your profile, so people can see what you’re all about.

To personalize these spaces, each community has its own custom Like emoji — for example, a stack of books in Book Threads — adding a distinct sense of belonging to interactions between members.

Explore and Join Communities

You can discover communities by searching for them by name or tapping a community tag on a post in your feed. A three-dot icon on a topic tag indicates that it has a dedicated community. To join, tap Join in the top right. Not every interest has a dedicated community yet, but there are already over 100 to explore, with more coming soon.

What’s Next

Special badges will soon be introduced for standout community contributors. These individuals are among the most active and engaged users on the app and have helped establish communities around the most popular discussion topics. We’re also working on ranking within communities and the For You feed so that you see the most relevant posts first.

Stay tuned for more features that make it easier to connect in fun, meaningful ways around the topics you love.