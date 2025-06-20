Introducing Oakley Meta Glasses, a New Category of Performance AI Glasses

Meta and Oakley are collaborating to deliver a brand-new category of Performance AI glasses.

Oakley Meta glasses are a new product line that will combine Oakley’s signature design DNA with Meta’s industry-leading technology to give you deeper insights into your physical capabilities and help you share your biggest wins – on and off the field. The line will launch in a new global campaign starring Team Oakley athletes: World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Glasses have emerged as a major new hardware category of the AI era. We’re proud to lead the market with Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which have sold millions of units since launch. And now, we’re expanding our partnership with EssilorLuxottica to build upon another iconic, global brand.

Introducing Oakley Meta HSTN

Our first product for athletes and fans alike, Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced HOW-stuhn), based on the HSTN style of Oakley glasses, combines bold aesthetics with cutting-edge tech. Capture the action completely hands-free with the built-in camera and share your unique POV. Get pumped up with your favorite playlist, listen to podcasts and more, thanks to powerful open-ear speakers seamlessly integrated into the frames. And with an IPX4 water resistance rating, you can push yourself to the outer limits of your potential.

Oakley Meta HSTN is taking the game to the next level with features that represent the evolution of AI glasses:

More battery stamina: A fully charged pair of Oakley Meta HSTN glasses can last up to eight hours of typical use and up to 19 hours on standby. You can charge them up to 50% in just 20 minutes. The glasses also come with a charging case that can deliver up to 48 hours of charging on the go.

Higher resolution camera: Capture your activity and share your achievements in Ultra HD (3K) video.

Meta AI meets Performance AI glasses: With Meta AI, your personal AI assistant, built in, athletes can get more out of their Oakley Meta HSTNs right out of the box. For example, you can level up the competition in a whole new way when playing a round of golf. Need to know how the wind is going to affect your drive? Ask, “Hey Meta, how strong is the wind today?” and channel your inner Team Oakley Athlete J.R. Smith. Or, like Boo Johnson, record epic moments and post to Stories, hands-free, by saying, “Hey Meta, take a video.” Get answers to a range of questions, whether you’re improving your game or checking the surf conditions.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Product Availability

The Limited-Edition Oakley Meta HSTN will be available for preorder starting July 11 for $499 USD, with the rest of the collection starting at $399 USD dropping later this summer. Oakley Meta HSTN will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. We’re also working to bring Oakley Meta HSTN to Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates later this year.

Get a first glimpse of Oakley Meta HSTN in a global campaign featuring elite athletes from Team Oakley and beyond – from Gabriel Medina checking out the surf before carving lines to athlete J.R. Smith judging the wind on the golf course, Ishod Wair and Boo Johnson skating different spots and capturing it all and Bicho Carrera operating on another altitude. The next evolution of AI glasses will also debut at marquee sporting events, starting with Fanatics Fest June 20-22, followed by UFC International Fight Week, June 25-27, with more to come this year.

Learn more about Oakley Meta HSTN and sign up to be among the first to know about availability here and Oakley.com.