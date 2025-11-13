Facebook Marketplace Gets a Glow Up

Facebook Marketplace is having a glow up — we’re evolving the Marketplace experience with new ways to connect over listings and Meta AI integrations that make it easier for people to shop for the things we know they want most: home decor, fashion, and vehicles.

Every day, one out of four Facebook young adult daily active users in the US and Canada come to Marketplace, and we’re making it easier for them to find what they’re looking for. Whether finding and furnishing their first apartment, buying their first car, or looking for a perfect first-date outfit, our newest updates will help make their Marketplace experience even more fun, useful, and social.

Shop Together With Collections and Collaborative Buying

We’re launching collections, a new feature that enables you to create groups of Marketplace listings and invite friends to join. Simply save a listing, start a new collection, and choose whether to make it public or private. Add friends to your collection and share updates via Feed, Messenger, WhatsApp, and more. We’re also testing collaborative buying, so you can invite a friend to join your chat with the seller, making it easier to coordinate pickup, negotiate prices, and get answers to your questions — together.

Personalize Your Shopping With Reactions and Comments

You can now react and comment directly on Marketplace listings, helping others learn about item quality and discover unique finds. And when you like an item, Marketplace will learn what you’re interested in, so you’ll see more items aligned with your preferences, making your shopping experience even more personalized and relevant.

Shop Smarter With AI Insights

We’re also testing a new feature to make it easier to ask the right questions when you’re making a purchase — whether it’s a car, furniture, clothing, or anything you find on Marketplace. When you start a chat with a seller, you’ll see a “Suggested questions to ask” button pop up. Tap it, and Meta AI will use the details from the listing and your conversation to suggest questions you might want to ask the seller.

Vehicles are among the top five searches for young adults on Marketplace. That’s why we’re beginning to test a new AI-powered feature designed to make buying cars easier and more informative. When you visit a vehicle listing, you’ll see AI-powered insights that can gather everything from engine options and safety ratings to transmission type, seating, cargo capacity, reviews, and price insights — all in one place.

Expanded Inventory With eBay and Poshmark

Young adults are increasingly turning to Marketplace for vintage fashion — there are over 200 million fashion items listed on Facebook Marketplace in the US, making it the second largest category after home decor.

Earlier this year, we began integrating eBay inventory into Marketplace followed by Poshmark to give people more options across categories like fashion and electronics. Partner listings are marked with an icon on the listing image, and are integrated throughout your Marketplace feed so you’ll see them while you’re browsing. You can also see the listing and seller’s information on the Marketplace product details page, and when you’re ready to buy, you’ll be taken to the partner’s site for checkout.

Improved Shipping Experience

We’re rolling out an improved checkout experience, providing you with a more transparent and seamless process for shipped purchases. Buyers will now see total costs — including shipping and tax — upfront, and receive notifications as order status changes. This ensures clarity at every step and makes it easier to buy from sellers no matter their locations.

Stay tuned for more updates in 2026 as we continue to improve the Facebook Marketplace experience for both buyers and sellers.