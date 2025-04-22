Introducing Edits: A Streamlined Video Creation App

Today, we’re launching Edits, a new video creation app that helps you make great videos directly on your phone. If you’re passionate about making videos, Edits has the tools you need to support your creation process, all in one place.

This is just the first step in making an app that helps you create your best videos, and we plan to keep evolving and improving Edits based on your feedback.

Designed for the Way You Work

Our goal is to build the most compelling creative tools to help creators express themselves freely in all the ways they can imagine, not just on Instagram and Facebook, but on any platform out there.

The process of making videos can be challenging, often requiring multiple apps and complicated workarounds. With Edits, you now have a dedicated space with powerful capabilities for video creation, such as:

Simpler ways to work: Longer camera capture (up to 10 minutes), easy project management and high-quality. Share directly to Instagram and Facebook from within the app, or export and post wherever you want with no added watermarks.

Powerful editing tools: Frame-accurate timeline with clip-level editing, auto-enhance features and effects like green screen and transitions.

Data-driven insights: Real-time feedback on factors that can affect distribution (like skip rate) so you know what’s working and what to try next.

Built Alongside You

To build an app that truly meets the needs of short-form video creation, we knew we had to partner closely with creators.

Since last year, we’ve collaborated with a number of creators, tested different concepts and incorporated their feedback along the way. We also recently gave early access to a group of creators, who shared their thoughts on Edits.

What’s Next for Edits?

Your feedback plays a key role in how we’ll continue to improve Edits. And we’re already working on adding more features in areas, including:

Keyframes: Pinpoint exact moments for adjustments to your video’s timing, motion and effects.

Modification: Quickly change the look and feel of your videos with AI effects.

Collaboration : Easily share drafts with friends, other creators or brands for feedback and creative builds.

Creativity: More fonts, text animations, transitions, voice effects, filters and music options, including royalty-free.

We can’t wait to see how our community of brilliant creators uses Edits to create great video content. To get started, download Edits and sign in with your Instagram account.