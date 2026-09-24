The Biggest News From Connect 2026

We’re building personal AI agents for everyone and a whole family of devices that let you connect with them from anywhere.

Bringing Muse to AI Glasses

We launched Muse, a first-of-a-kind personal AI agent that proactively helps you meet your goals, earlier this month. At Connect, we announced we’re bringing Muse to our AI glasses in the coming months, so you’ll soon have easy access to your personal agent wherever you go. Mark Zuckerberg showed how Muse keeps getting better with new features, connectors, and a state-of-the-art model that brings your Muse to life.

Muse on AI glasses : You’ll soon be able to say your agent’s name, and Muse can act on what you’re looking at, so you won’t have to describe what’s in front of you. Ask about a product on a shelf, a flier on a wall, or a long list of school supplies, and Muse can take action.

Voice mode : Talking to an agent as capable as Muse is different from voice chat with an assistant. You can have a long, in-depth conversation, and Muse gets work done in the background while you’re still talking.

More connectors for Muse : Connectors are a big reason Muse can do so much for people. We launched with dozens of partners along with access to the entire Shopify catalogue. To make Muse an even better shopper, we’re adding Walmart, Best Buy, American Eagle Outfitters, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Fanatics, Gap, Michael Kors, Sephora, Ulta, and Wayfair, plus Shop Pay and PayPal for payments. Expedia is coming soon to help you plan travel, and when you’re stocking the kitchen, Instacart is there. For getting work done, there’s Notion, Granola, GitHub, and Box. And this is just the start, with more partners on the way.

Muse gets its own email address : Muse will have its own email address that it can use to get things done, or even just as another way for you to communicate with it.

Muse Charm

Muse Charm is a delightful and fun device built for you to talk and interact with your Muse. It brings the power of Muse with a state of the art real-time voice model into a device that fits in your pocket. We’ll have more to share later this year.

Glasses That Transform the VR Experience

Meta VR Glasses, our most advanced device yet, deliver a personal cinema, courtside seat, workspace, and gaming console, all in a pair of glasses that weighs about 100 grams, roughly the same as a deck of cards. The glasses are a breakthrough in form factor, enabling you to have immersive experiences while also being aware of what’s happening in your surroundings — without straps or heavy hardware on your face.

It’s the first IMAX Enhanced certified VR device, and will be one of the only ways to experience select films in IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio at home. We’re working with Prime Video, YouTube, DIRECTV, AMC+, Crunchyroll, Plex, ESPN, Tubi, and more to provide the best media lineup of any VR device. You’ll also be able to watch 3D content from Disney+, Peacock, HBO Max, and Paramount+.

We’ve worked with ESPN, MLB, NBC Sports, TNT Sports, UFC, and more to give you a front-row seat and more than 100 immersive live sports events each year.

Our VR Glasses also give you a screen wherever you are, so you have a personalized, private place to work. You can turn any flat surface into a keyboard and touchpad so you can get work done without carrying around extra hardware.

Audio Glasses, New Features for Meta AI Glasses, and Tons of New Styles

We introduced Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses, which pack the power of earbuds and AI into our lightest and slimmest AI glasses yet. You can listen to music and podcasts, take calls, and talk with your AI assistant hands-free, giving you on-the-go access to high-quality sounds without closing you off from the world around you.

We also announced Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3), the next generation of our best-selling AI glasses, now with a slimmer, more comfortable design, longer battery life, and a new customizable action button for instant access to Meta AI.

Our expanded glasses collection features a new Ivory colorway of Meta Glasses by Kylie Jenner as well as our first collaboration with international icon LISA; our most affordable pair of Meta Glasses yet; and tons of new colorways across styles, so you can find the glasses that fit you best.

We also added hearing enhancement, an FDA-cleared software that helps adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss hear better, coming to supported AI glasses. Hearing enhancement can be set up at home in minutes — no clinic or prescription needed. Launching in the US later this year, hearing enhancement will be available to add to supported AI Glasses for $149.99 (HSA/FSA eligible*) or with a Meta One subscription. And we’re giving every AI glasses wearer more control over audio: shift the balance toward your left or right ear with the new audio balance feature, or route all sound to a single side with mono audio.

Updates to Meta Ray-Ban Display

We also announced updates to Meta Ray-Ban Display that make the glasses even more useful in your everyday life. We added new hands-free navigation features, a personalized hologram to help you stay connected on video calls, Dolby Atmos capture with spatial surround sound, and more. We’re also making them available to more people through online ordering and expansions to the UK, Canada, France, Italy, and Germany.

The Future of AI

By the end of this year, we’ll have more than 100 different options for AI glasses. And with access to Muse, we’re building personal superintelligence into devices that you can take with you wherever you go, and we think that’s something to look forward to.

We’ll keep building, innovating, and finding new ways to make AI more accessible and helpful for everyone.

*Hearing enhancement is eligible for HSA/FSA reimbursement. Check your plan to confirm eligibility.