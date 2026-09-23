New Features for Meta Ray-Ban Display

Today at Connect 2026, we shared updates to Meta Ray-Ban Display, including new features, online ordering, and an expansion into five new markets.

Navigate Hands-Free

Heads-up navigation is a feature consumers consistently tell us they love in our Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, and we’re excited to build on that.

Cycling and public transit directions. Use your voice to ask for directions and your glasses will show you turn-by-turn cycling directions or real-time transit departures on the display so you can keep your phone in your pocket. Available starting later this month in the US and Canada.

Navigation that actually sounds like a person. Meta Ray-Ban Display will use the world in front of you rather than street signs in turn-by-turn walking directions, so they’ll tell you to turn left at the yellow house, for example, rather than “turn left at Third Street.”

Show Your Face With Hologram

Glasses are great for hands-free calls, but sometimes you want the person on the other end to be able to see you. Hologram closes that gap. After a short self capture in the Meta AI app, you can get a photorealistic digital version of your face for calls from Meta Ray-Ban Display — so your mom can see you chopping vegetables when you cook together on opposite coasts. No propping up a phone or having to hold it in front of your face, and no awkward angles.

Your hologram is driven entirely by your voice, and the hologram model infers your expression from what you’re saying and how you’re saying it. Hologram begins rolling out in Early Access on WhatsApp to Meta Ray-Ban Display users in the US later this fall.

Discover New Apps

You’ll soon be able to browse and use a growing selection of experiences built for your Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses via Explore, a new on-glasses app, and in the Meta AI app. You’ll find more to do on your glasses, with experiences to help you learn, explore, and play.

Capture the Important Moments

Meta AI glasses are the first consumer device that enables people to capture and experience videos in Dolby Atmos. Capture and relive moments in true, spatial surround sound — recorded natively so playback feels as immersive as being there.

Stay On Top of it All

A more powerful calendar: See who’s attending a meeting, accept or decline invites, and join meetings, all from your glasses. Available in English in the US.

Mirrored notifications: Coming soon, your phone notifications will show up right on the Meta Ray-Ban Display screen so you can see what needs your attention at a glance. You control your notifications and can choose the ones you want to turn off.

Threads for Community feeds : Threads can be your real-time companion for live moments. Follow curated Community Feeds and repost threads you love, all from your glasses.

Grab a Pair

We’re making Meta Ray-Ban Display accessible to more people, expanding to the UK, Canada, France, Italy, and Germany, and introducing online ordering in the US and the five new markets. The glasses go on sale today in Canada and the UK, and pre-orders will progressively start today in France, Italy, and Germany, ahead of availability on October 13.

* US: Online ordering begins today.

Canada and UK: Online ordering and retail sales (Vancouver, Toronto, and London) begin today.

France, Italy & Germany: Pre-orders will progressively start today, with online ordering and retail sales (Paris, Milan, Rome, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich) starting October 13. Rx will be available starting October 13 via Essilor Luxottica Optical retail stores in France and Italy and later in the year in Germany.