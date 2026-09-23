Introducing Meta VR Glasses: A Cinema, Courtside Seat, and Workspace in Just 100 Grams

Meet Meta VR Glasses: our most advanced device yet, delivering a personal cinema, courtside seat, workspace, and gaming console, all in a pair of glasses that weighs about 100 grams — roughly the same as a deck of cards.

Thanks to the breakthrough glasses form factor, there are no straps or heavy hardware on your face. The open sides and passthrough camera keep you aware of what’s happening nearby. You can wear Meta VR Glasses to comfortably watch a full movie or privately work on a long flight while maintaining a sense of the world around you.



Designed for Comfort, Clarity, and Power

Meta VR Glasses are five times lighter than Meta Quest 3, primarily because of their two-part system. The VR Glasses handle the sensors and display, while the puck, connected by an optical tether, handles compute, battery, and storage, and conveniently clips to your pocket or bag.

Meta VR Glasses feature 5K Infinite Display built on micro-OLED panels, with 37 pixels per degree, delivering stunning clarity and detail — great for text legibility. The ultra-compact pancake lenses built specifically for this device are the reason cinema-grade clarity can live in something that looks like glasses. With Dolby Vision, you’ll see every scene come alive with ultra-vivid color, sharp contrast, and lifelike detail, and Dolby Atmos spatial audio is integrated directly into the frames.

We’ve integrated your Meta AI agent directly into the operating system. You can just talk to Meta VR Glasses or use your eyes and natural hand gestures to do things like play a movie, open an app, adjust your workspace, or search for whatever you’re looking for. No controllers needed.

Meta VR Glasses are powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Reality Elite processor, enabling an exceptionally high-performance experience, fast load times, and breakthrough efficiency. The puck battery delivers up to three hours of continuous high-resolution media playback and supports 45W fast charging.

Your Own Immersive Theater and Courtside Seat

Meta VR Glasses are the first ever IMAX Enhanced certified VR device and will be one of the only ways to experience select films in IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio at home. In November, Disney+ subscribers can start streaming movies like Marvel’s The Avengers, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, and more in 3D in select countries, with immersive themed viewing environments like Tatooine, Avengers Tower, and Scare Floor.

You’ll also be able to watch VR Enhanced versions of iconic films like Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: A New Hope in the new Disney Immersive Cinema by ILM app. Your surroundings will be transformed with immersive environments, dynamic effects, stunning 3D visuals, and spatial audio to feel like you’re not just watching a scene, but living inside it.

We’re working with Prime Video, YouTube, DIRECTV, AMC+, Crunchyroll, Plex, ESPN, Tubi, and more to provide the best media lineup of any VR device. Peacock, HBO Max, and Paramount+ are also offering their 3D media catalogs for the very first time.

The library will keep growing, with thousands of titles available internationally by Meta VR Glasses’ launch, including 3D favorites from Lionsgate. We’re also partnering with director James Cameron and Lightstorm Vision to debut “first time in 3D” blockbusters in 2027.

We’ve also worked with ESPN to give you “Immersive Sports” with a front-row seat, 8K streaming, and 180-degree views, starting with college football this year on Meta Quest and more sports to come in 2027. Once Meta VR Glasses launch, we’ll have over 100 immersive live sports events to watch each year from the best seat in the house, thanks to our partners at MLB, NBC Sports, TNT Sports, and UFC.

This is just the beginning, with new 3D movies releasing every month, new immersive sporting events available throughout the year, and new partner experiences dropping regularly.

Your Office, Wherever You Are

Meta VR Glasses give you a massive screen — or several if you want — anywhere you are, creating a personalized, private place to work. Turn any flat surface into a keyboard and touchpad, so you can type out a reply without carrying extra hardware. And with full-color passthrough, you can still see your desk, mobile phone, and surroundings while you work.

For gaming, there will be more than 75 games at launch that you can play solely with hand gestures, and with XBOX Cloud Gaming, you can stream hundreds more.

Introducing Hologram Calling

Lastly, we’re introducing hologram technology to provide a photorealistic digital version of you, including your real-time expressions and reactions, for hands-free video calling on Meta VR Glasses. When you see someone’s hologram in Meta VR Glasses, they appear in front of you with spatial audio placing their voice where they are, so it feels like you’re in the same room. If others are joining the call from a mobile phone or computer, they see your hologram on their screen as well. It works with whichever calling app you’re using, from WhatsApp to Zoom.

Coming Spring 2027

Meta VR Glasses will go on sale Spring 2027 for $1,299.99 USD.