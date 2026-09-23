Introducing Ray-Ban Meta Audio and More AI Glasses Styles

Today at Connect, we announced Ray-Ban Meta Audio, our first-ever audio glasses, and our biggest expansion of AI glasses yet through our partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

We’re building AI glasses for everyone. By the end of the year, we’ll offer more than 100 different glasses options across Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Meta Glasses, including lightweight frames made for all-day wear and new styles with slimmer designs and longer battery life. And with regular software updates, new AI features, and our growing ecosystem of apps and experiences, these glasses will only keep getting better.

AI glasses help you on the go, from giving you sports scores and local restaurant picks to translating live conversations. With a connection to your personal AI agent from Muse, they’ll offer more ways than ever to help you manage your daily life — whether you’re building healthy habits or navigating a busy calendar — all without reaching for your phone.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio

Audio has been our most popular feature since day one because our glasses give you high-quality sound without closing you off from the world around you. Our new Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses pack the power of earbuds and AI into our lightest and slimmest AI glasses yet, in iconic Ray-Ban style.

At just 43 grams, Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses are light enough to wear all day, and offer maximum comfort with professional-adjustable temple tips, adjustable or swappable nose pads, and overextension hinges. You can listen to music and podcasts, take calls that capture your voice more clearly than earbuds, and talk with your AI assistant hands-free for up to 12 hours on a single charge, with up to an additional 48 hours from the included charging case.

They come in 23 color and lens combinations across two new styles: Clubmaster, an iconic Ray-Ban style with a retro-inspired silhouette, and Burbank, a classic, timeless rectangle style. Both are compatible with a wide range of optical prescriptions.

You can pre-order a pair today starting at $349 USD and they ship October 13.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3)

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) is the next generation of the world’s best-selling AI glasses. In support of our vision to make great-looking glasses first, we’ve packed the tech Ray-Ban Meta wearers love into a slimmer, more comfortable design, with longer battery life and a new customizable action button for instant access to Meta AI.

With Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3), we’re giving people more choice than ever. They come in 27 color and lens combinations across 3 styles: Aviator, Zena (a bold new cat-eye frame), and Wayfarer. And to mark the 90th anniversary of the Ray-Ban Aviator, we’re releasing a limited-edition Aviator in a vintage-inspired colorway.

Gen 3 gets up to nine hours of battery life (an hour more than Gen 2) plus professional-adjustable temple tips for a better fit. A new 6-mic array cuts more than 90% of background noise, so calls and voice commands are crisp and clear, even on windy or crowded streets.

With a 12 MP camera and 3K Ultra HD video recording, you can capture photos and videos hands-free to save and share with others, and with new dynamic photos, you get to choose the best frame, so you get a standout picture every time. As with every generation of the glasses, these feature a built-in LED light that helps make people around you aware if you’re taking photos or video.

Later this year, Meta AI glasses will be the first consumer devices that enable users to capture and experience videos in Dolby Atmos with 360-degree spatial sound. Just record and your glasses handle everything, so playback feels as immersive as being there.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) is available today, with prices starting at $449 USD.

Even More From Meta Glasses

Earlier this year, we launched Meta Glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. We’re now expanding the collection with two new styles, Capri and Nova; giving you more ways to personalize; and bringing them to new markets around the world.

A Fresh Take on Meta Glasses by Kylie Jenner

Building on the success of Meta Glasses by Kylie Jenner, we’re releasing a new colorway, Ivory, that’s a fresh take on her signature Starfire style. Starting at $399 USD.

A New Collab With LISA

We’re also introducing an all new Meta Glasses collection designed with international icon, LISA. Every detail brings you closer to her world, from the custom star adorning the case and frames, to special edition case charms inspired by LISA’s pets, and unique digital photocards you unlock with the glasses.

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The collection features two distinct styles: the Meta Adventurer LISA Edition, a Moonlit Sky frame with Blush lenses, and the Meta Capri LISA Edition, an Eclipse cat-eye frame with grey lenses. Both styles support prescriptions and start at $399 USD.

Our Most Affordable Glasses Yet

We’re also introducing new limited-edition frames, our most affordable pair of Meta Glasses yet, and new ways to personalize your AI glasses.

The limited-edition Meta Fury features a clear frame and mirrored lenses and will be available exclusively at Connect and Meta Labs at launch. We’re also launching a new Meta Adventurer, featuring a black frame and grey lenses, with a plug-in case starting at $249 USD, our most accessible price yet. It’s available for pre-order today on Meta.com and on sale October 23 in all countries where Meta Glasses are sold.

More Styles for More People

Any pair of Meta Glasses can also now be customized through our Mix & Match program, where you can customize your Meta Glasses at a Meta Lab store or online by choosing your favorite frame, lenses, and case color.

We want everyone to be able to enjoy Meta Glasses, so we’re bringing them to new countries around the world* — starting today in Singapore, South Korea, and Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates, and coming soon to Brazil.

* Oakley Meta, Ray-Ban Meta and Ray-Ban Meta Optics will be available in these new markets later this year: Turkey, Poland, Portugal, Israel, South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.