Introducing Muse: The World’s First Personal AI Agent Built for Everyone

Today, Meta is introducing Muse, a secure, private personal AI agent that proactively helps with people’s goals and suggests ideas. Because personal agents need a new kind of secure computer, Muse runs on Muse Secure VM, a dedicated, virtual machine (VM) that houses both the agent and a person’s data. Muse is designed around the way people already communicate, so talking to it works just like messaging another person, in the Muse app or directly in WhatsApp.

It’s simple to use. People just tell Muse what needs to get done, and it takes action, powered by Muse Spark, Meta’s most capable model to date, built for real-world agentic work like this.

How It Works

Unlike other agents, Muse was built to work for billions of people worldwide, so there’s no learning curve. Anyone can use it out of the box, no technical experience required. It can handle tasks, like sending an email or booking travel, and it can take on big audacious goals. Once a person shares a goal with Muse, it helps them develop a personalized plan and coordinate their time and resources, then advances the work on its own. It can open a browser, fill out forms, and negotiate on their behalf.

For tasks that take more time, Muse keeps working after people close the app, and comes back when something changes or when it needs approval, like before it sends an email or makes a purchase. It gets better results with less effort: selling a car for more, lowering a bill, adjusting a training plan as the rest of someone’s life shifts.

When it comes time to pay, Muse can checkout with Link built by Stripe, and it is the first AI agent covered by Link’s purchase protections: free coverage for damaged or lost items, price drops, no-fee returns, and a return guarantee on eligible purchases. Link’s wallet for agents generates a one-time-use card so your real card details stay hidden, allowing you to purchase safely across the internet. Shop Pay is coming soon as another way to pay, along with 1Password support so Muse can use logins a person already has.

Muse also remembers what matters to a person, so it can make suggestions unprompted and act on details that person only mentioned once. It can turn a recipe reel the person saved on Instagram into a grocery list, suggest a menu for their dinner party, and remember their friends’ dietary restrictions before it sends the invites.

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Built to be Private, Safe, and Secure

Personal agents need a new kind of secure computer, so Meta built one for everyone. Muse Secure VM has first-of-its-kind privacy, safety, and security protections engineered into it that no other agent provides:

Muse runs on its own dedicated computer in the cloud, contained so no one else’s agent can reach it. That is where Muse lives and where the data and credentials for any service a person connects are securely stored.

A separate Sentinel agent runs on that same machine, kept apart from Muse at the system level. Nothing Muse does reaches the internet unless the Sentinel approves it, and it asks the person for permission when needed.

Muse has no visibility into people’s passwords or payment methods. Any credentials a person shares go into secure storage, so Muse can use them without seeing them, including passwords a person types into the browser themselves.

Muse checks with the person before sensitive actions like sending an email or making a purchase. Muse shows people a complete audit trail of everything it has done and plans to do.

People choose which apps Muse connects to and exactly how much access it gets. For things like email, people choose what Muse can do, whether it reads their mail or can also send on their behalf.

People can change access or disconnect a service whenever they want. People can also opt out of their interactions being used to train Meta’s AI models.

Muse doesn’t share a person’s conversations or the data in their VM with Meta’s ad systems.

Muse remembers what matters to a person, and they can always tell it to “forget” specific things it’s learned.

Later this year, Meta will introduce Muse Confidential VM, where the whole VM, including a person’s data and conversations with Muse, is encrypted with a key only they hold, so not even Meta can access it.

Looking Ahead

Meta thinks personal superintelligence will be one of the most transformative technologies of a lifetime. Muse is a first step: an agent that takes on more of the work so people can focus on what matters to them.

Muse is rolling out in the US on iOS, Android, and muse.ai, and coming soon to AI glasses. It’s free for most of what people need, with subscription plans for people who want to do more.