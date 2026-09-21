Announcing Petal, a First-of-its-Kind Transoceanic Subsea Cable

We’re announcing Petal, the first subsea cable with petabit capacity to be deployed across an ocean. Petal will connect the US and France, spanning 7,000 km (over 4,300 miles) and doubling the capacity of today’s most advanced transoceanic cables. This deployment marks the single largest generational increase in capacity of any transoceanic subsea cable system, ever.

Petal’s industry-leading capacity means greater, more reliable transmission of data, helping keep us connected as the demand for global connectivity grows.

Why Are Subsea Cables Important?

Subsea cables are the global internet’s most critical physical infrastructure, carrying approximately 99% of intercontinental traffic — that means messages to loved ones on WhatsApp, breaking news stories accessed online, and the cultural moments that keep us all connected.

As demand for digital services accelerates, so does the demand for submarine cables that link continents. Investing in subsea cables expands access to digital services for people and businesses around the world.

Pushing the Boundaries of Subsea Innovation

Petal will be the first cable system with multi-core fiber technology deployed at transoceanic distances, covering 7,000 km and doubling the capacity of today’s most advanced transoceanic subsea cables. Where traditional cables carry capacity in terabits per second, Petal will deliver 1 petabit per second of capacity. That’s roughly the network capacity required for 75% of the world’s population to stream music at the same time.

Normally, carrying twice as much data means building twice as many cables, using twice the fiber, physical materials, and resources. But Petal’s design enables the transfer of twice the data without a proportional increase in power or physical infrastructure.

Meta is partnering with NEC, a specialist in subsea cable systems, and working with Sumitomo Electric Industries, one of the world’s leading fiber producers, to develop Petal. We’re also working with French telecommunications company, Orange, on plans to land Petal on France’s Atlantic coast.

Our Commitment to Connectivity

Meta is one of the world’s largest investors in subsea cable infrastructure. We’ve invested in more than 20 subsea cable projects, including Project Waterworth, deploying hundreds of thousands of kilometers of subsea cables around the world.

What’s Next

Petal is expected to be in service in 2029 and sets a new standard for what undersea infrastructure can deliver. It’s a significant step in building the digital backbone that connects continents and strengthens the global internet, enabling a future that is for everyone.

To learn more about how and why we’ve adopted two-core fiber technology to achieve Petal’s petabit capacity, head to our engineering blog.