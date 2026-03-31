Introducing Our First AI Glasses Built For Prescriptions

Billions of people around the world wear glasses or contact lenses for vision correction, and many Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta owners already add prescription lenses to their AI glasses. Today, we’re rolling out a new, optical-forward pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses that support nearly all prescriptions. We’re also introducing new colors and lens options for Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta frames, and advanced software updates like hands-free nutrition tracking and Meta AI WhatsApp summaries.

Our First Prescription-Optimized AI Glasses

Our newest Ray-Ban Meta glasses are built to better serve people who rely on prescription glasses and all-day eyewear. They will be available in two unique styles: Blayzer, a rectangular design available in Standard and Large sizes, and Scriber, a more rounded frame style. They’re the most comfortable glasses we’ve ever designed — made for all-day comfort.

Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics (Gen 2) and Ray-Ban Scriber Optics (Gen 2) glasses feature overextension hinges, interchangeable nose pads, and optician-adjustable temple tips, so they’re adaptable to your unique face shape for a tailored fit. These new styles are available for pre-order, starting at $499, in the US beginning today on Meta.com and Ray-Ban.com. They will be available at optical retailers in the US and select international markets starting April 14.

Match Your Mood With New Colors and Lenses

Just in time for spring and summer, we’re also rolling out new color combinations of our Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) frames:

Skyler in Shiny Transparent Peach with Transitions® Brown Lenses;

Headliner in Matte Transparent Peach with Transitions® Grey Lenses;

Wayfarer in Shiny Transparent Grey with Transitions® Sapphire Lenses.

We’re also introducing new frame color and lens combinations for Oakley Meta Vanguard and HSTN that provide a more vibrant and saturated view. They include Prizm™ Dark Golf lenses and for the first time, Oakley Meta Vanguard will be available with Prizm™ Transitions® lenses that are designed to adapt in any light for optimal outdoor performance​:

Vanguard Black with Prizm™ Black Lenses;

Vanguard White with Prizm™ Rose Gold Lenses;

Vanguard Black with Prizm™ Transitions® Ember Lenses (available later this spring);

HSTN Black with Prizm™ Dark Golf Lenses;

HSTN Light Curry with Clear to Brown Transitions® Lenses.

Even More Features and Meta AI Capabilities On the Way

Beyond looking great, our glasses are always getting more useful, helpful, and intuitive with regular software upgrades and new AI features. Now, we’re making nutrition tracking on our AI glasses easier. With a simple voice prompt or quick photo, you can log what you eat hands-free, and Meta AI will extract key nutrition details and add them to your food log in the Meta AI app. Over time, your food log will inform personalized insights that get more useful, helping you make healthier and more informed choices. If you’re looking for in-the-moment nutrition guidance, you can ask Meta AI questions about what to eat next, like “What should I eat to increase my energy?” with answers that take your food log and goals into account.

This feature will be available to people aged 18 and over in the US with Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses soon, and Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses later this summer.

We’re also introducing hands-free WhatsApp summaries and recall into our Early Access Program (EAP). You’ll be able to ask, “Hey Meta, catch me up on my messages,” for a concise group chat summary, or ask for specific details like, “What did Jamie suggest for dinner?” These interactions are processed on-device and remain private with end-to-end encryption. This will be available in EAP soon for those with Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, and Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses.

Neural Handwriting on Meta Ray-Ban Display is also rolling out to everyone in the coming weeks — and it’s coming to iMessage. Write with your finger on any surface to reply to messages silently and discreetly. It works across Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and native Android and iOS messaging. And soon, display recording will let you combine your in-lens display interactions, your view of the world, and audio into a single, ready-to-share video for your friends and followers. Lastly, our pedestrian navigation feature is expanding to every city across the US in May, so you can get turn-by-turn directions right in your lens, keeping your head up and your phone in your pocket. This follows a release earlier this month that included Instagram Reels, personalized Spotify Shortcuts, and new glanceable widgets like Reminders, Weather, Stocks, and Calendar right on your home screen.

Even more new software features are on the way this spring, and we’re excited to begin rolling out our new glasses in the coming months.