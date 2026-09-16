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Threads Expands Podcast Toolkit for Creators and Listeners

Collage of Threads podcasts UI

Takeaways

  • We’re adding new podcast tools on Threads to make it easier for creators to share their shows, bring listeners back, and foster conversations.
  • Profile banners, episode link cards, transcript and guest cards, new episode reminders, and Podcast Insights all roll out today, with more to come.

We’re announcing new Threads tools for podcast creators and listeners, giving creators more ways to share their shows and listeners more ways to have conversations around the podcasts they love.

Here are some of the new features rolling out today: 

  • Show off your podcast: You can now display banners across your profile and posts, so listeners can more easily find your show. 
  • Share your best work: Feature your favorite episode with the episode picker, and make  your podcast links appear as a tappable card. 
  • Broadcast the highlights: You can now share standout moments and featured guests with transcript, video, and guest card posts. 
  • Save your faves: You can now save episodes you come across in your feed, so never lose track of the content that’s catching your attention. 
  • Keep them coming back: You can opt in to getting an automatic notification from Threads reminding you to share new episodes with your audience
  • Get to know your audience: Insights now show the reach and engagement Threads is driving for a podcast, including clicks and saves.

Threads is already a place where people are connecting around podcasts, and these updates make it even easier to join conversations about your favorite shows.

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