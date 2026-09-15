Introducing Meta One: A Subscription Service With More Features and AI to Create, Connect, and Stand Out

Today, we’re introducing Meta One: a new subscription service that brings more value to the apps and experiences billions of people already use — with plans for individuals, creators, and businesses.

Meta One gives subscribers more self-expression features and AI usage, helps creators spend more time creating and less time guessing, and gives businesses new tools designed to help them grow. The core experience across our apps and Meta AI has always been free, and that’s not changing. Subscriptions unlock more specialized capabilities and expanded AI usage that go beyond what a free experience built for billions can offer.

We’re launching with more than 50 features on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Meta AI, and will expand to Edits, AI glasses, and more over time.

Plans for Individuals and AI Power Users

Earlier this year, we launched Meta One single product plans — Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, and WhatsApp Plus — offering exclusive new features that enable more connection and creativity on Instagram and Facebook and more organization and personalization on WhatsApp.

These plans are seeing strong retention and we’re continuing to grow them. Instagram Plus recently added custom DM and Story fonts, notifications when certain people view your Story, and DM previews. Facebook Plus is adding customization options for Messenger, offering more Reels insights, and expanding super reactions to Reels and Feed posts. WhatsApp Plus will soon test storage for chat and media backups and Focus Schedules, which help you protect the time that matters most by muting or hiding chats on a schedule.

Meta One goes even further with Core and Premium bundle plans, which combine the features from our single product plans with more usage of some of our most compute-intensive AI capabilities.

This means more media generation with Meta AI, including creating and editing images and generating videos powered by Muse models, and more use of in-app AI tools like Restyle on Instagram.

Meta AI will still be free for everyday use — Core and Premium are for people who want even more creative freedom from our AI tools. In early testing, more than half of subscribers engaged with both AI and expression features in our bundled plans, with AI features like Restyle and voice effects on Instagram among the top reasons people subscribed.

Plans for Creators and Businesses

Growing an audience and running a business on social media takes constant work — from creating content and staying on top of what’s resonating to standing out with new audiences. Meta One creator and business plans put more professional tools and AI directly into the apps your audience and customers already use, so you can manage your presence without having to set up a new account or download a new app.

Meta One offers new features that help you establish your presence and turn attention into action: an enhanced profile that showcases your website, locations, and what people say about you; a bold follow button on your reels; and follow invitations sent automatically to people who engage with your content. Plus, respond to customers day and night with more access to Meta Business Agent.

We’ll continue to add features and agent skills built to help small businesses and creators with end-to-end marketing, business operations, content creation, and optimization. For example, soon we’ll bring Edits Plus to Meta One, a new product plan that offers more cloud storage so you can sync and access projects across devices, plus additional usage of the upcoming Edits assistant, which helps you analyze your Instagram insights and brainstorm new ideas.

How to Get Started

Meta One plans are now available globally and start at just $2.99 a month for single products, $7.99 a month for individual bundles, and $14.99 a month for creator and business bundles.

Single product plans

Instagram Plus ($3.99/mo): Express yourself, connect more deeply with friends, and customize your experience in new ways.

WhatsApp Plus ($2.99/mo): Stay organized and express your personality with exclusive themes and icons, special effect stickers, and the ability to pin more chats.

Facebook Plus ($3.99/mo): Make Facebook yours and supercharge your experience with features like custom app icons, super hearts, and more.

Bundle plans for individuals and AI power users

Core ($7.99/mo): Restyle more Stories on Instagram, use voice effects and creative tools more often, and generate more images and videos with Meta AI. Plus, express yourself in more ways with our individual app features (Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus, Facebook Plus).

Premium ($19.99/mo): Everything in Core, with the most room to create content with Meta AI and across our family of apps.

Bundle plans for businesses and creators

Essential (starting at $14.99/mo): Establish yourself and build confidence with new audiences. Get tools to manage your presence and more access to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp to respond to customers 24/7. Plus, a verified badge, verified channel on WhatsApp Business app, and impersonation protection so people know you’re who you say you are (pending successful verification).

Advanced (starting at $49.99/mo): Invest in professional-grade tools. Advanced publishing features like scheduling stories up to 30 days in advance, links in organic posts and reels, exportable analytics, and deeper audience insights. Give team members access to your account without sharing your password and get more linked devices and business broadcast credits on WhatsApp. Plus, even more Meta Business Agent responses.

Expert (starting at $149/mo) and Max (starting at $499/mo): Scale and optimize. These plans include our highest levels of feature access and Meta Business Agent capacity for teams managing at scale.

Plans, benefits, pricing, and availability may vary by region, by app, and by account. To see the specific features available to your account, start the subscription process.

Learn more about Meta One by heading to the Meta One website.