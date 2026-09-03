Launching Bill Payments in India, Helping People to Pay Everyday Household Bills Directly on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is already woven into daily life in India. Today, people use WhatsApp to recharge their phones, book metro tickets across cities, and access citizen services through government chatbots, all within a familiar chat interface.

Today we are announcing Bill payments in India, making it easier for people to find, manage, and pay their everyday household and utility bills – all within the app. Powered by the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network, the feature gives people access to 22,722 billers across 30 categories, including electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit card and loan repayments.

“For millions of Indians, WhatsApp is already the simplest way to stay close to family and friends, talk to businesses, access citizen services, and buy everything from metro tickets to insurance – all without leaving the app. With Bill payments, we’re bringing that same simplicity to one of the most routine tasks in every household. No more juggling apps or tracking multiple due dates. We want to make paying a bill on WhatsApp as effortless as sending a message, and help bring the convenience of digital payments to people across the remotest parts of the country.” – Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head Meta (India)

With Bill payments on WhatsApp, people can pay securely their utility bills as simply as sending a message – all without leaving WhatsApp. They can tap the ₹ icon at the top of the home screen to access bill payments, view past payments, and upcoming bills, manage multiple accounts under a single provider, and pay with the payment mode of their choice.

As part of Bill payments, people will have access to:

Household bills summary: Bills are pre-fetched, and any biller previously paid on WhatsApp through Bill payments appears on Payments Home for one-tap access.

Multiple accounts per biller: People can manage bills for home, office and family under a single provider, all in one place.

Popular categories on Payments Home: The most-used bill categories surface automatically, with a “See All” option to browse the full list of 20+ categories.

Steps to access and use Bill payments:

Open WhatsApp and tap the ₹ icon at the top of the home screen Select the bill category and biller Add and confirm your account details Review the fetched bill amount and required details Select your payment mode (UPI, Debit Card, Credit Card) Confirm payment

With Bill payments now integrated into the app, WhatsApp is extending this utility further, bringing another essential, high-frequency task into a single, seamless experience.

We are rolling out Bill payments on WhatsApp to people across India gradually and it will be available for all Android and iOS over the coming weeks.