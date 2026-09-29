The Future Is for Everyone: Muse for Small Business

Earlier this month we introduced Muse, a personal AI agent available in the US and Canada that completes tasks on your behalf. Today, we’re expanding it with a collection of new skills and connectors inside Muse to help people run their businesses.

Small businesses have been growing on our apps for nearly two decades. They told us they’re short on hours, not ideas. So we built Muse for Small Business to help get work done with the tools they already use.

Tom Mulholland, owner of Mulholland Grocery in Malvern, Iowa, said, “I work about 65 hours a week, and there are so many things where I’m the only one who can do them. I need to free up time for the work that actually makes my business money: cutting the steaks, making the sausages. I’m very good at what I do, but that doesn’t mean I’m good at all of the different roles a small business owner has to play, and Muse is taking over a few of them.”

Built to Work With the Tools People Already Use To Run Their Businesses

Muse can connect your Instagram professional account analytics, Facebook Pages, and Meta ad accounts in a few clicks, and it already understands your business: what you sell, what your brand sounds like, and what customers keep asking you about.

Muse can also connect to dozens of tools that businesses already run on, so it can work with your brand, storefront, books, and customer records.

Canva co-founder and CPO, Cameron Adams said, “Muse is an exciting leap towards agents that genuinely help us work, create and make our lives easier. It can help you start to organise your ideas and help them take shape, but the real magic happens when it’s fully connected to your existing work, your context and your brand. By connecting Muse with Canva, all of that becomes part of your conversations. Whether you’re launching a side hustle or polishing a presentation, your favourite Canva templates and tools are right there when you need them; helping you turn an early idea into something on-brand, editable and ready to share.”

You can see the full list of available connectors in your Muse app settings, with more to come. Interested partners can apply at muse.ai/platform.

Muse also supports custom connectors so you can plug in services we don’t support yet, which you can learn how to do here.

What Small Businesses are Getting Done with Muse

To help you get started with Muse, we’re sharing five of our favorite Muse use cases:

Download video Prompt to try: “Analyze this year’s sales, campaigns, and social and make me a growth plan to meet my business goals for next year.” Download video Prompt to try: "I'm underwater. What do I need to pay attention to from my email, calendar, news, etc? Can you take any of it off my plate?” Download video Prompt to try: “How do I improve my ads and content? Can you analyze what's working or not, and draft a campaign for next week? Make sure to look at what's trending.” Download video Prompt to try: “How was my business's financial performance this month? Find any expenses that look off.” Download video Because Muse is always working for you, it will also come to you with ideas and solutions, like proactively flagging emails that need a response and writing your first drafts. And you can also head to the Ideas tab for even more ways to put Muse to work for you.





Early Feedback From Small Businesses and Our Partners

People have been testing out Muse’s new skills and connectors ahead of today. Here’s what they told us:

And here’s what our partners are saying:

Muse is free for most of what people need, in line with our vision to put superintelligence in the hands of as many people as possible. For those who want more, we’re offering subscription plans. And we’re building AI across Meta to help businesses at every stage.

In the months ahead, expect more connectors, more skills, and more of the business handled for you. The future is for everyone, especially small businesses, and Muse is how they build it.

Get started with Muse for Small Business today.