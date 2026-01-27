Meta Announces Up to $6 Billion Agreement With Corning to Support US Manufacturing

Building and operating data centers — the infrastructure that brings our technologies to life and supports our goal of personalized superintelligence — requires strong servers and hardware that connect and transfer information in near real time. Fiber optic cables are a critical part of supplying this connectivity, helping us power everything from wearable technology like Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses to our apps, which connect billions of people and businesses around the world.

Today, we’re announcing an up to $6 billion multi-year partnership with Corning that will supply fiber optic cables for our data center infrastructure. This agreement enables Corning to expand its manufacturing operations in North Carolina and add new jobs in the state.

“Building the most advanced data centers in the US requires world-class partners and American manufacturing. We’re proud to partner with Corning — a company with deep expertise in optical connectivity and commitment to domestic manufacturing — for the high-performance fiber optic cables our AI infrastructure needs. This collaboration will help create good-paying, skilled US jobs, strengthen local economies, and help secure the US lead in the global AI race.” – Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer, Meta

As part of this agreement, Corning will grow its manufacturing capabilities across its operations, which includes a significant capacity expansion at the Trivium Corporate Center in Catawba County, North Carolina.

“This long-term partnership with Meta reflects Corning’s commitment to develop, innovate, and manufacture the critical technologies that power next generation data centers here in the US,” said Wendell P. Weeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Corning Incorporated. “The investment will expand our manufacturing footprint in North Carolina, support an increase in Corning’s employment levels in the state by 15 to 20 percent, and help sustain a highly skilled workforce of more than 5,000, including the scientists, engineers, and production teams at two of the world’s largest optical fiber and cable manufacturing facilities. Together with Meta, we’re strengthening domestic supply chains and helping ensure that advanced data centers are built using US innovation and advanced manufacturing.”



Meta’s data centers — 26 of which are under construction or operational in the US — have already supported 30,000 skilled trade jobs during construction and support 5,000 operational jobs. This includes electricians, HVAC specialists, server and network technicians, safety and security experts, and engineers who work together to run some of the world’s most advanced facilities.

As digital tools and generative AI continue to transform our economy — in fields like healthcare, finance, agriculture, and more — the demand for fiber connectivity will continue to grow. By supporting American companies like Corning and building and operating data centers in America, we’re helping ensure that our nation maintains its competitive edge in the digital economy and the global race for AI leadership.