Breaking Ground on a New AI-Optimized Data Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma will be home to Meta’s newest AI data center — our first data center in the state, 28th in the US, and 32nd in our global fleet. Once operational, this data center will be optimized for our AI workloads, helping to bring our technologies and AI ambitions to life so people around the world can connect, find their community, and grow their businesses.

Investing in the Tulsa Community

Meta is committed to playing a positive role in the communities where it operates. Once completed, our Tulsa facility will represent an investment of more than $1 billion in the region. We anticipate over 1,000 construction workers will be onsite at the peak of construction, and once complete, the data center will support approximately 100 operational jobs. We’re also investing more than $25 million in local infrastructure improvements, including roads and water infrastructure.

Local partners are essential to our goal of improving the communities where we have data centers. That’s why we’re providing Eastside Rise with a grant to expand its neighborhood enhancement program across East Tulsa, supporting projects that range from community gardens and public art to home repairs for Tulsa residents. We’re also partnering with Tulsa Tech and Tulsa Community College to support a new, cross-institutional workforce development program and learning lab for digital infrastructure careers. We anticipate this partnership will create a pipeline of 200+ graduates annually in technical trades, including cooling simulation, fiber optics, and structured cabling, along with AI and data analytics programming.

Prioritizing Water Stewardship

We strive to be good water stewards in communities where we have data centers, and design our data centers to minimize water use. We plan to use a water-efficient closed-loop, liquid-cooled system that recirculates the same water and will use zero water for a majority of the year at our new Tulsa data center.

We also pay the full costs of water and wastewater service required to support our data centers so the costs aren’t passed on to consumers. We’re partnering with the Tulsa Community Foundation to establish a fund that will support Tulsa residents who are struggling to pay their water bills or are in need of water service line repair and replacement.

We aim to be water positive in 2030, meaning we will restore more water to local watersheds than we consume. We’re partnering with Phytech on a water restoration project that will provide irrigation technology to Tulsa area farmers to help them minimize water withdrawal while optimizing yields, saving energy and reducing costs. This ten-year project will implement Phytech’s innovative plant-sensor technology across approximately 1,500 acres of vital commodity crops, including corn, soybeans, and winter wheat, to save over 50 million gallons of water per year.

Supporting the Grid

As with all of our data centers, we’ll pay the full costs of the data center’s energy use so they aren’t passed on to consumers. Through our utility bills, we’ll be spending hundreds of millions of dollars on grid infrastructure, like substations and transmission lines, that benefit all consumers and the data center’s electricity use will be matched with 100% clean energy. We have a long history of successfully supporting energy projects and are adding over 1,500 megawatts of clean energy to the grid in Oklahoma.

We’ll also provide an annual contribution to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s (PSO) Light a Life Program, an initiative made possible through PSO’s partnership with the Salvation Army. Our donation to Light a Life will provide financial assistance to help customers in Oklahoma who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

Designing, building, and maintaining facilities that are positive contributors to our communities matters to us. We look forward to collaborating with the Tulsa, Oklahoma community to bring this data center online.