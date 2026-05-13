Introducing a Completely Private Way to Chat With AI

Chatting with AI has quickly become a critical part of how people get information and ask important questions. These questions can be deeply sensitive or personal, like health issues, loan details, or career advice.

Today, we’re launching Incognito Chat with Meta AI on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app, a new way to have completely private conversations with AI. Built on top of WhatsApp’s Private Processing technology, Incognito Chat lets you talk to Meta AI in a way that is invisible to anyone else.

Other apps have introduced incognito-style modes, but they can still see the questions coming in and the answers going out. Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private, meaning no one — not even Meta — can read your conversations.

When you start an Incognito Chat with Meta AI on WhatsApp, you’re creating a private, temporary conversation that only you can see. Your messages are processed in a secure environment that even Meta cannot access. Your conversations are not saved and by default, your messages disappear — giving you space to ask questions and explore ideas without anyone watching.

We believe this private way of chatting has potential to be part of several ways people chat with AI on WhatsApp. In the coming months, we’ll also introduce Sidechat protected by Private Processing on WhatsApp. Side Chat with Meta AI will give you private help with any WhatsApp chat with context of what’s being discussed, without disrupting the main conversation.

Incognito Chat with Meta AI is rolling out on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app over the coming months. You can learn more about how Incognito Chat with Meta AI works here.