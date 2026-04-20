Meta and CBRE Invest in American Jobs Through New Fiber Technician Training Program

Fiber technicians play a key role in building our world-class data centers — the infrastructure that brings our technologies to life and supports American AI. However, the fiber technician field — and the larger construction industry overall — is facing a nationwide shortage at a time when the demand for data center projects is higher than ever. That’s why we’re leading the way and expanding the fiber technician workforce that’s needed to build data centers and other construction projects.

Today, we’re announcing the LevelUp Fiber Technician Pathway: a free, four-week training program designed to prepare people to fill fiber technician jobs across the country. We’re launching this multi-year initiative in partnership with global real estate and critical infrastructure services firm CBRE, which will operate the program. Through this partnership, we’ll equip participants with the technical skills they need to succeed in high-demand fiber technician roles in both the construction and data center industries.

Our partnership with CBRE builds on our broader commitment to invest in America’s workforce and expand access to skilled trade opportunities.



“The future of the AI revolution depends on a highly skilled US workforce — one that rises to the challenge of building and maintaining the complex systems that power innovation. Meta is proud to invest in technician training to support our ambitious infrastructure goals,” said Dina Powell McCormick, Meta’s President and Vice Chairman.

Through classroom discussions, hands-on labs, and team activities, the LevelUp curriculum will teach transferable skills that serve trainees’ long-term career ambitions. Program graduates will have the opportunity to work at our construction sites in the US through our contractor network. Whether someone is a recent high school graduate or a mid-career professional seeking a change, the construction and data center fields offer unique opportunities.

We currently operate or are building 27 data centers in the US. Since 2010, these projects have supported more than 30,000 skilled trade jobs during construction and more than 5,000 permanent operational roles like site managers and engineers. Through our work to build and operate data centers, we’re supporting billions of dollars in business for American companies each year — from large employers like Corning that manufacture fiber optic cables in the US, to subcontractors who live and work in the states where we’re building our data centers.

“We are excited to build upon our longstanding partnership with Meta,” said Bob Sulentic, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of CBRE. “We are committed to leveraging the full scope and expertise of CBRE to develop and train a skilled workforce that will support Meta in building out their infrastructure.”

The LevelUp program is part of our growing portfolio of community engagement initiatives, which includes our Data Center Community Action Grant Program: an annual initiative that provides direct funding to schools, registered nonprofits, and community organizations working on projects that benefit the communities where our data centers are located.



The program’s first training cohorts are expected to begin this summer. Learn more about the program and application process here.