Oversight Board Selects First Cases to Review

Earlier today, the Oversight Board announced that it has selected the first six cases it will review, including five user appeals and one case referred by Facebook.

The Oversight Board is a separate body that people can appeal to if they disagree with decisions we made about their content on Facebook or Instagram. The board began accepting cases last month, and it will continue to receive appeals while it considers these six cases. Facebook will also continue to refer cases that we see as significant and difficult.

This model of independent oversight represents a new chapter in online governance, and we’re committed to implementing the board’s decisions. We look forward to the board’s first decisions, which should be issued in the months to come.

Today the board also announced that its public comment system is now live. It will allow anyone, from the general public to subject matter experts and civil society organizations, to submit research and perspectives relating to cases.

Case Updates From Facebook

Just as we’ve done today, we will continue to publish a post for each case the board reviews on about.fb.com/oversight.

Once the board makes a decision, we will update each post to include details about the decision and how we have implemented it for relevant content. In line with the bylaws, if the board issues a policy advisory statement, we will update the post again with our response to that statement.

Those who are interested in checking on a case they submitted can log on to the Oversight Board website for updates at any point after the case is submitted.

As the board starts to hear more cases, we will provide a comprehensive and fully searchable archive of case decisions and our actions in response.

New Oversight Board Trustees

As part of today’s announcement, the board welcomed five additional trustees to the Oversight Board Trust. The trustees will join Chairperson Paul G. Haaga, Jr. to ensure that the board is fulfilling its stated purposes, to oversee and manage the financial operations of the Oversight Board and to appoint board members in accordance with the board’s charter and bylaws. Trustees will not be involved in hearing cases or in the board’s exercise of independent judgment on content issues.

Named today were: Kristina Arriaga, Cherine Chalaby, Wanda Felton, Kate O’Regan and Robert Post. We would like to add our welcome to the trustees and thank them for their contribution over the months and years to come.