Back to Newsroom

Oversight Board Selects Case on a Nazi Quote

Oversight Board graphic

Today, the Oversight Board selected a case appealed by someone on Facebook regarding a post which contained an alleged quote from Joseph Goebbels, the Reich Minister of Propaganda in Nazi Germany.

Facebook has taken down this content for violating our policy on dangerous individuals and organizations, as laid out in our Community Standards.

We will implement the board’s decision once it has finished deliberating, and we will update this post accordingly. Please see the board’s website for the decision when they issue it.

Categories
:
Tags:
Like
Share

Related Pages

To help personalize content, tailor and measure ads, and provide a safer experience, we use cookies. By clicking or navigating the site, you agree to allow our collection of information on and off Facebook through cookies. Learn more, including about available controls: Cookies Policy