Oversight Board Selects Case on a Nazi Quote

Today, the Oversight Board selected a case appealed by someone on Facebook regarding a post which contained an alleged quote from Joseph Goebbels, the Reich Minister of Propaganda in Nazi Germany.

Facebook has taken down this content for violating our policy on dangerous individuals and organizations, as laid out in our Community Standards.

We will implement the board’s decision once it has finished deliberating, and we will update this post accordingly. Please see the board’s website for the decision when they issue it.