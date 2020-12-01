Back to Newsroom
Oversight Board Selects Case on Breast Cancer Symptoms and Nudity

Today, the Oversight Board selected a case appealed by someone on Instagram regarding photos with nudity related to breast cancer symptoms.

Facebook took down this content for violating our policy on Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity, as laid out in our Community Standards. However upon further review we determined we removed this content in error and have reinstated it. We continue to welcome the board’s review of this case – any decision they make on the content will be binding, and we welcome any policy guidance related to it.

We will implement the board’s decision once it has finished deliberating, and we will update this post accordingly. Please see the board’s website for the decision when they issue it.

