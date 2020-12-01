Oversight Board Selects Case on Violence Against French People

Today, the Oversight Board selected a case appealed by someone on Facebook regarding comments made by a public figure about violence by the global Muslim community toward French people.

Facebook has taken down this content for violating our policy on hate speech, as laid out in our Community Standards. We do not allow hate speech on Facebook because it creates an environment of intimidation and exclusion, and in some cases, may promote real-world violence.

We will implement the board’s decision once it has finished deliberating, and we will update this post accordingly. Please see the board’s website for the decision when they issue it.