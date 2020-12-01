Oversight Board Selects Case on Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin and COVID-19

Today, the Oversight Board selected a case referred by Facebook regarding a post in a Group claiming hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin is a cure for COVID-19 and criticizing the French government’s response to COVID-19.

Facebook took down this content for violating our policy on Violence and Incitement as laid out in our Community Standards.

Facebook referred this case to the board because we found it significant and difficult as it creates tension between our values of voice and safety. While we are committed to preserving people’s ability to discuss and share information about the COVID-19 pandemic, and to debate the efficacy of potential treatments and mitigation strategies, we also want to limit the spread of false information that could lead to harm.

We will implement the board’s decision once it has finished deliberating, and we will update this post accordingly. Please see the board’s website for the decision when they issue it.