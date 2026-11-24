From doing the Christmas shopping and searching for a cheaper energy deal, to sorting the school calendar or turning your saved travel Reels into a holiday itinerary, Muse can get it done for you. And from today, Meta’s personal AI agent, which proactively helps with your goals and suggests ideas, is available in the UK.

It’s simple to use. Chat with Muse in the app or directly in WhatsApp, tell it what it needs to get done, check its output, and it takes action. Powered by Muse Spark – the first model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, built for real-world agentic work — Muse can turn your requests into plans, work through tasks across connected apps and websites, and keep working towards your goal.

And with Muse, you’re in control. You choose what it can access, approve important actions before Muse carries them out , and can ask it to remember and or forget something. We built Muse to be private, safe, and secure by design. Every Muse gets its own virtual computer in the cloud, like a laptop that’s just for you. Your information and logins are kept there, not in Meta’s other services, and no one else’s Muse can access them.

What Your Muse Can Do

Muse works straight away, with no technical experience needed. Unlike other agents, Muse was built to work for billions of people worldwide, so there’s no learning curve.

With your oversight, it can handle tasks like sending an email or booking travel, and taking on bigger goals: share one, and it will build a personalised plan, coordinate your time and resources, then advance the work itself – opening a browser, filling out forms, even chasing a refund negotiating on your behalf. And Muse can build a tracker, an itinerary, a study guide, a dashboard – describe the tool your life is missing and it will make it.

For tasks that take more time, Muse keeps working after you close the app, coming back when something changes or it needs your approval, like before it sends an email or makes a purchase. It can get better results with less effort: selling a car for more, lowering a bill, adjusting a training plan when life shifts.

When it comes time to pay, Muse can checkout with Link built by Stripe. Link’s wallet for agents generates a unique, digital version of your card that’s only accessible to agents using Link. This keeps your payment credentials safe and secure.

Muse can also checkout with Shop Pay from Shopify with supported stores, which securely uses the payment and shipping details you’ve already saved with Shop Pay, so you can complete your purchase in just a few taps without entering them again.

And Muse remembers what matters to you, so it can proactively make suggestions and act on details you’ve only mentioned once, like suggesting a menu for your dinner party before it sends the invites. We’ve set a high bar for these messages so they’re genuinely helpful and worth the interruption, and you can always tell your Muse to turn them off, dial them down or dial them up.

Making Muse Your Own

No two Muses are alike. You give yours a name, a look and a personality, and it gets sharper the more you use it. Chat to it wherever suits you – in the Muse app or in WhatsApp – it’s your Muse wherever you call on it, with the same memory of how you like things done. You can also start side chats to keep different tasks organised, like planning a birthday in one and flat hunting in another.

We’ve also introduced more ways to make Muse your own. With spaces, you can create your own custom experience inside Muse – like a tracker for your holiday savings, a weekly family planner or a board for your home renovation. Muse builds it, keeps it up to date, and you can pin it where you want in the app so what matters most is always within reach.

Your Muse will also have its own voice for natural, real-time conversations. You can customise its voice by choosing from hundreds of options, including a range of British accents.

Connectors and Brand Partners That Make Actions Easy

Connectors are a big reason Muse can do so much for you. Connect your Instagram and Muse can help you turn a recipe Reel you’ve saved into a shopping list. Connect your email and calendar and it can help you sort your inbox, keep the family diary up to date and make sure nothing slips through the cracks.



At launch, we’re also bringing dozens of our partners along, including global brands like Spotify and OpenTable.

And to make Muse feel even more at home in the UK, we’re also working with UK connector partners such as Marks & Spencer, Debenhams Group, Currys, Ocado Retail, Trainline, Argos, Sainsbury’s, ASOS, Jet2, LOOKFANTASTIC, MyProtein, JustPark, easyJet and JD Sports. With some, you can connect your personal account so Muse can reorder your usual shop or pull up a booking. With others, Muse can find its way around their websites from day one, so it can help you find what you need and get it done.

We’re also working to bring more brands into the Muse experience such as PayPal which is coming soon too. Over time, we’re working with these brands to bring new features to Muse, so they can do even more for you.

Shruti Dube, UK Country Director at Meta: “I’m thrilled that millions of Brits will now have access to a personal agent that they control and that gets things done on their behalf. Partnering with beloved British brands and retailers means Muse works seamlessly with services people here use every day, making everything from the weekly shop to sorting out their travel needs easier.”

You decide which Connectors your Muse can use, and how much access each one gets. You can add, or disconnect, a service whenever you want in your settings.

You’re in Control

To get things done, you can connect Muse to the apps you already use, from your email and calendar to the websites you shop on. We know that’s an act of trust, so you’re in control at every step: you decide which apps Muse connects to and what access it gets, you can see everything it’s done and plans to do next, and you can decide what it remembers. Above all, Muse asks for your go-ahead before important actions, like sending an email or making a purchase.

Your conversations with Muse, and the data in your virtual machine, aren’t shared with Meta’s advertising systems. You also decide whether we can use your interactions with Muse to train and improve AI at Meta, and you can switch this off at any time in Settings. Muse has no visibility into people’s passwords or payment methods.

To find out more about the controls you have, read Muse Does the Work, You Stay in Control on our Newsroom. And for more technical detail on how we built safety and control into Muse from the start, see How We Built Safety Into Muse.

Available Now

We think personal superintelligence will be one of the most transformative technologies of a lifetime. Muse is a first step: an agent that takes on more of the work, so people can focus on what matters to them.

Muse is available to anyone aged 18 and over in the UK from today on iOS, Android, muse.ai and WhatsApp, and is coming to Meta’s AI glasses in the months ahead. It’s free to use for most of what people need, with subscription plans for those who want to do even more.

We can’t wait to see what people across the UK get done with Muse.