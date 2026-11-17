Today, we’re introducing Direct, a new messaging app brought to you by Instagram for chatting one-on-one or in groups with friends and family.

People rely on messaging to stay in touch with friends and family, and we built Direct to provide a dedicated space for these close connections. Direct has creative, customizable messaging tools made to make chats unique to you, including:

Draw: Draw and sketch directly inside your chat threads.

Notes: Catch quick updates from friends right at the top of your inbox.

Stickers: Create custom stickers to express yourself and share with friends and family.

Voice Effects: Add fun audio effects like crowd laughter or underwater sounds to your replies.

Themes: Personalize your chat backgrounds with custom visual themes.

How to Access Direct

Direct is now testing in Türkiye and Thailand, and is available with or without an Instagram account. You can sign up for Direct by using your email or phone number. If you have an existing Instagram account, you can log in to Direct with the same username and password, and your existing chats will sync across both apps. If you use Direct without an Instagram account, only your contacts can start a chat with you or add you to a group. To add a contact, enter their exact username or scan their QR code in person.

Protections Built in From the Start

Direct has built-in protections from the start. Only your contacts and people you’re already connected to can start a chat with you or add you to a group on Direct. People can also report, block, restrict, or remove contacts at any time, and we’ll take action if someone breaks our rules.

We’ll use technology to detect and act on potentially inappropriate interactions with young people. And parents can use our supervision tools to see who their teen is messaging, adjust their safety settings, and set daily time limits.

Additionally, teens who use their Instagram username and password to access Direct receive all the same messaging protections they have in Teen Accounts.

Enforcing Our Age Limits

You must be at least 13 to use Direct. We’ll use technology to proactively identify accounts that may belong to someone under 13 and require them to verify their age. If their age is not verified, the account will be deleted. Additionally, we’re making it easier for our community to report underage accounts by simplifying our reporting process. This includes making it easier to submit a report on our Help Center.

We’re currently rolling out Direct in Türkiye and Thailand on Android and iOS.