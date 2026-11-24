Muse, Meta’s personal AI agent, is now available to adults in the UK. Think of it as a helping hand for the jobs that pile up, like chasing a refund, renewing car insurance or keeping on top of the school calendar. To get those jobs done you can connect Muse to the apps you already use, from your email and calendar to the retailer apps you shop on. Handing tasks to an AI agent is new for most of us, and we know it’s an act of trust. That’s why we’ve designed Muse so you stay in control at every step. Here’s how.

Muse Asks You to Approve Anything Important

Once you’ve decided what Muse is connected to and what you want it to do, with your oversight, it can handle tasks like searching, comparing and planning for you. But before it does anything like sending an email or buying something, it shows you exactly what it’s about to do and waits for your go-ahead. A separate security agent checks Muse’s actions and the information it sends out against the permissions you’ve granted. You can also choose how often it checks in with you in Settings.

You Decide What It Can Access – and for How Long

Muse only works with the apps and services you choose to connect it to, and you control the access it gets. For example, you can let it read your email without allowing it to send anything. When you connect an app, Muse uses information from it to help with the tasks you give it: connecting your email lets Muse proactively review your email to let you know of anything important, not download your whole inbox – unless that’s what you ask it to do. And if your Muse asks for extra permissions, only grant the access you’re comfortable with.

When Muse needs your permission, the options depend on what you’ve asked it to do. Purchases need your approval every time. For other tasks, you can choose whether to allow Muse to take steps without asking each time and how long your permission lasts. Each yes covers only what you approved, and you can change or remove access, or disconnect a service, whenever you want.

You can sign up to Muse using a new account, or sign up with your existing Meta account. Facebook, Instagram and Threads are connected automatically if you have your accounts in the same Accounts Center. Muse can use what you can already see on these apps to help you – like turning a recipe Reel you’ve saved into a shopping list. It can only see what you can see, you can manage your accounts at any time in the Accounts Centre.

You Decide What It Remembers

Muse remembers what matters to you, so you don’t have to repeat yourself. You can see and edit what it remembers at any time, tell it to forget a topic or a person, or reset Muse to delete all your Muse data and start again.

You Can See Everything It’s Doing

Muse keeps a full record of everything it has done and plans to do next, along with every permission you’ve approved. When it’s using the web for you, you can watch it work and take over at any point. You can also ask your Muse what it’s doing and what it can access. Ultimately, you stay in control — you tell your Muse what actions to take, what permissions it has and review its output.

Passwords and Payment Methods

When you connect an app or service, credentials such as usernames and passwords are stored in a secure credentials store. Muse can use the Secure Credentials Store to complete an authorised action without the AI model seeing your password. If you connect your email, Muse also ignores one-time codes and password-reset links.

What Meta Does, and Doesn’t Do, with Your Data

Your conversations with Muse, and the information it keeps for you, aren’t shared with Meta’s advertising systems. You also choose whether your interactions with Muse are used to develop and improve Meta’s AI. This setting is on when you start, and you can turn it off at any time in Settings under Data controls. If you leave it on, we remove certain details, like names, email addresses and phone numbers. We don’t use interactions containing your private messages, such as emails or Instagram Direct Messages, to develop and improve our AI models.

Muse may also encounter information about people who don’t use it. For example, a calendar invite or email you’ve connected might include someone else’s name or details. When we process information about people who don’t use Muse from external sources, we don’t link it to any Meta account, and we don’t store it in a way that allows Meta to reasonably identify which information belongs to a particular person. You can read more in our Help Centre guide.

Your Quick Muse Check-up

Check your connections and disconnect any you don’t need.

Choose when Muse asks for your approval.

Ask your Muse what it has access to.

Decide on AI training in Settings, under Data controls.

Review its memory and edit anything you’d rather it didn’t keep.

Check its output.

We’ve engaged constructively with the appropriate regulatory authorities and will continue to do so. For more detail, read How We Built Safety Into Muse, How We Designed Muse and our Help Centre guide, How Muse handles your privacy, safety and security.