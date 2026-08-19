Launching ‘Meta Startup School’ to Accelerate Growth For Early-Stage Startups

India’s startup ecosystem continues to see businesses being built and scaled around digital-first customer acquisition. For early-stage consumers brands, however, moving from initial traction to sustainable growth requires more than access to capital. Understanding how to use digital platforms effectively, making informed marketing investments, and building the right capabilities can be critical to their journey.

To help startups navigate this phase, Meta is launching Meta Startup School, a three-month programme designed to equip early-stage consumer brands with platform education, expert guidance and hands-on support to accelerate growth and scale.

“Early-stage startups are at a critical stage of their journey, and having the right tools, knowledge and guidance can make a significant difference. That’s why we’re launching Meta Startup School to help startups better leverage Meta’s advertising and AI-powered tools, while providing them access to expert support from agency partners and the wider startup ecosystem, including venture capital firms. We hope to empower more Indian startups to build sustainable businesses and unlock their next phase of growth.” – Gaurav Jeet Singh, Director for Agencies and VC Partnerships, Meta, India

The first cohort will kick off on September 1, 2026, and support 200 early-stage consumer brands across funding stages. To be eligible for the programme, businesses should neither be directly managed by Meta nor working with an agency, and should be at a stage where they are beginning to leverage our platforms to scale revenue.

The three-month programme will combine structured learning with hands-on support, helping participating startups strengthen their understanding of our platforms and develop more effective growth and advertising strategies. Participating businesses will also have access to the broader startup ecosystem, with Fireside Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners and V3 Ventures participating in the first cohort. Additional venture capital firms are expected to join the programme as it evolves.

As part of the programme, startups will receive:

Three months of complimentary agency consultation : Participating startups will be paired with agency partners for expert guidance without retainer fees, helping them strengthen their growth and advertising strategies and move more effectively from experimentation to scale.

Platform education and webinars : Startups will participate in structured sessions covering our tools and solutions, alongside opportunities to learn from venture capital firms and industry experts.

Access to our AI-powered tools and resources : Participants will learn how our advertising and AI-powered tools can support customer acquisition, campaign effectiveness and business performance.

VC and industry engagement : Participating startups will have opportunities to engage with venture capital firms and industry experts, gaining perspectives on navigating growth and building sustainable businesses.

Hands-on support to scale : Through a combination of platform education and agency guidance, startups will be supported in applying their learnings to drive stronger outcomes and revenue as they scale on our platforms.

Creating an ongoing opportunity for early-stage startups to learn from our exports, agency partners, industry specialists and the wider venture capital ecosystem, participating startups will also have the opportunity to share their experiences and demonstrate how they are applying the learnings to their businesses.

The programme builds on our continued focus on supporting India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and enabling businesses to leverage digital tools to grow. By bringing together startups, agencies, venture capitalists and industry experts, Meta Startup School aims to help emerging businesses build the knowledge and capabilities needed to move from early traction towards sustainable, scalable growth.

Applications for the first cohort are now open through the Meta Startup School programme page.