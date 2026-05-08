Which AI Glasses Are Right For You?

Our AI glasses do more than just help you see the world — they let you capture, share, and interact with it in entirely new ways. From capturing memories hands-free to tracking workouts and helping you stay in touch with your favorite people, they blend iconic style with cutting-edge technology.

With a growing lineup of models, frame shapes, and lens and color combinations — from performance-driven designs to everyday styles and prescription-friendly options — there’s a pair built for what matters most to you. Whether you’re training for your next race, staying connected on the go, creating content, or just looking for smarter everyday eyewear, this guide will help you explore the features of each model and discover which one is best for you.

Follow what fuels you:

For the Creative: See and Share Your Vision

For artists, storytellers, and creators, the right tools don’t just capture a scene — they capture it without pulling you out of the moment. Our AI glasses are designed to be a seamless extension of your creative process, letting you record and share your unique perspective of the world, all while staying completely hands-free.

Ray-Ban Meta

The iconic design of Ray-Ban meets the power of AI in glasses that are perfect for creators who value both style and substance. With a high-quality camera and simple voice commands, you can capture crisp 12 megapixel photos and immersive 3K videos without ever reaching for your phone. The integrated open-ear speakers also let you listen to your favorite playlists while staying tuned in to your surroundings. You can even ask Meta AI to play a song on Spotify that matches your view to create a custom soundtrack for your creative moments. And with new styles like Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics — designed for all-day comfort with prescription-compatible lenses — even more people can enjoy the full Ray-Ban Meta experience.

Starting at $379

Meta Ray-Ban Display

For the creator who wants to push the boundaries of what’s possible, Meta Ray-Ban Display adds a new dimension to your creative toolkit. The private in-lens visual overlay and Meta Neural Band let you not only capture what you see, but also interact with content in a more immersive way. Imagine sharing your latest point-of-view video to Instagram Stories, or zooming in on a scene by simply turning your wrist to capture a shot, even if your hands are full. It’s the ultimate tool for blending your creative vision with the world around you.

Starting at $799

Not sure which is right for you? If you want an iconic, everyday pair of glasses to capture high-quality photos and videos on the go, Ray-Ban Meta is the perfect starting point. If you’re a power creator who wants to make sure you’re lining up the perfect shot or want to stay close to your community — glancing at DMs between takes while you’re out shooting content — Meta Ray-Ban Display is worth the upgrade.

For the Everyday Athlete: Push Your Limits and Track Your Progress

The right gear is essential for those who live for their next workout, and our glasses are built to always keep up. They offer a combination of durability and performance-tracking compatibility — with Garmin, Strava, Apple Health, and Health Connect by Android. And, you can capture your most epic moments with a quick voice command. Whether you’re hitting the trails or working toward your next marathon PR, we have the perfect training partner for you.

Oakley Meta Vanguard

Designed for high-intensity action, Oakley Meta Vanguard features a wraparound design with IP67 water and dust resistance to keep up no matter how hard you push. Integrated performance tracking connects to Garmin, Strava, Apple Health, and Health Connect by Android, letting you overlay metrics onto videos, and get post-workout activity summaries through the Meta AI app. The center-mounted 12MP camera delivers a balanced perspective for capturing workouts or summit views, while open-ear speakers — our most powerful speakers on our AI glasses yet — keep your music and Meta AI clear even in 30 MPH winds.

Starting at $499

Oakley Meta HSTN

For the everyday athlete who values both aesthetics and utility, Oakley Meta HSTN combines Oakley’s signature style with powerful AI capabilities at a more accessible price point. The lightweight, durable O-Matter frame is perfect for everything from a morning run to a weekend hike, or even a round of golf. Use the built-in AI assistant to check the wind conditions, track your workouts, and snap pictures of your journey without ever having to press pause. With an IPX4 water resistance rating, they easily handle sweat and light rain, making them a versatile companion for your active lifestyle.

Starting at $399

Not sure which is right for you? If you’re training for sports or high-intensity outdoor adventures, Oakley Meta Vanguard’s rugged build and Garmin/Strava integrations give you the competitive edge. If you’re looking for a stylish, capable everyday performance companion, Oakley Meta HSTN delivers at a lower price.

For the Social Butterfly: Stay Connected and Share Your Point of View

Our AI glasses help you share your everyday experiences with the people who matter most to you. From hands-free calling and messaging to sharing your adventures, these tools make it easier than ever to stay in touch and bring your friends and family along for the ride, no matter where you are.

Ray-Ban Meta

The timeless style of Ray-Ban Meta makes these glasses the perfect accessory for any social occasion, and the technology inside truly sets them apart. With crystal-clear audio for calls and a high-quality camera for photos and videos, you can share your life with your inner circle effortlessly. The open-ear speakers let you listen to music or a podcast on your morning walk while still hearing traffic and the world around you. Plus, the conversation focus feature amplifies the voice of the person you’re talking to, helping you distinguish it from ambient noise in busy cafes or parks.

Starting at $379

Meta Ray-Ban Display

Take your social game to the next level with Meta Ray-Ban Display’s in-lens display. See who’s calling, read incoming WhatsApp and Messenger notifications, or even reply to messages silently using neural handwriting on your favorite messaging apps — all without ever taking your phone out of your pocket. You can also preview photos right in your lens before sharing them, follow along during a conversation with live captions, and hop on video calls hands-free so you’re always ready to connect. They’re the ultimate tool for someone who wants to stay connected in a more seamless way.

Starting at $799

Not sure which is right for you? If your goal is to capture memories, take crystal-clear calls, and listen to music while staying present, Ray-Ban Meta has everything you need. If you want the ability to read and reply to incoming messages and see who’s calling without ever taking your phone out of your pocket, opt for Meta Ray-Ban Display.

For the Productivity Pro: Your Ultimate Personal Assistant

In a world of constant multitasking, efficiency is everything. Our glasses are designed to give you the information you need, right when you need it, without ever having to break your stride. From managing your schedule to getting real-time information about landmarks and language translations, they can help you stay focused, organized, and ahead of the game.

Meta Ray-Ban Display

With Meta Ray-Ban Display, you can get notifications, guided walking navigation, answers from Meta AI, and real-time translations — all in the corner of your glasses lens, without having to pull out your phone. Stay on top of your day with glanceable widgets that put essential updates like your schedule, local weather, and market trends directly in your view. Plus, a dedicated calendar app now links with Google Calendar and Outlook, letting you manage your agenda privately. And with the Meta Neural Band, subtle wrist movements let you reply to people with neural handwriting and control your AI glasses effortlessly without ever skipping a beat. They’re the perfect tool for busy professionals who need to multitask without reaching for their phone.

Starting at $799

Oakley Meta HSTN

With a design that’s both stylish and functional, Oakley Meta HSTN is built for people who are always moving. The lightweight and durable O-Matter frame is designed for all-day comfort, so you can wear them from your morning commute to your evening workout without a second thought. Powerful AI features help you stay on top of your daily tasks, and you can use voice commands to set reminders, send messages, or get quick answers to questions hands-free so you can tackle what’s next.

Starting at $399

Not sure which is right for you? If you need a more robust productivity suite — guided navigation, seamlessly replying to messages, and calendar integration — Meta Ray-Ban Display is the ultimate upgrade. If you want a hands-free assistant to help you manage tasks, set reminders, and get quick answers during your day, Oakley Meta HSTN is a comfortable everyday choice.

Compare the Full Lineup

Now that you’ve explored each model, here’s a brief rundown of how all four compare:

Ray-Ban Meta — Starting at $379 — Best for everyday creators and social sharing. Iconic style with 3K video and conversation focus.

Oakley Meta HSTN — Starting at $399 — Best for everyday athletes and versatile activewear. Lightweight O-Matter frame with IPX4 water resistance.

Oakley Meta Vanguard — Starting at $499 — Best for extreme sports and high-intensity training. Wraparound design, IP67 rating, Garmin and Strava integration.

Meta Ray-Ban Display — Starting at $799 — Best for ultimate productivity and cutting-edge interaction. In-lens display with Meta Neural Band control.