New Supervision Tools Give Parents Insights Into Their Teen’s Algorithm and More

Today, we’re making it easier for parents to manage and supervise their teen’s experiences across Instagram, Meta Horizon, Facebook, and Messenger by consolidating the parental tools in Family Center. We’re also giving parents new insights to better understand their teen’s algorithm on Instagram and the topics that shape it.

We’re constantly working to ensure the time teens spend on Instagram is productive and meaningful — and that parents have clear, ongoing visibility into the topics and interests their teens are engaging with. Today’s updates build on existing protections like Teen Accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, which include automatic privacy settings, limits on who can contact teens, and tools to help manage the content they see.

We’re encouraged to see that as we continue to invest in better tools for families, more parents and teens are using them. For example, the number of US teens enrolled in supervision on Instagram has more than doubled since last year.

Giving Parents More Insights Into the Topics Shaping Their Teen’s Algorithm

Last December, Instagram launched Your Algorithm, a tool that lets you customize your algorithm to see more or less about certain topics. This feature is available on Reels and Explore in English-speaking countries, and will soon come to your main Feed.

Starting today, parents and guardians can view the general topics their teens engage with using our supervision tools. By expanding these insights to cover all available categories within Your Algorithm, we’re providing families with a clearer understanding of the content their teens see on Instagram.

Soon, we’ll start sending parents in select markets notifications when their teen adds a new interest to their algorithm, helping explain why their content may change over time. For example, if a teen adds an interest like basketball, photography, or musicals, their algorithm may adjust accordingly. Supervision gives parents broader visibility into those general interest categories so they can stay informed and have meaningful conversations with their teen about the content they’re seeing. Parents can tap on an interest to get more details and better understand the context of their teen’s interests. This new feature is available globally in English.

The interests teens can choose complement the safety protections already built into Teen Accounts. For example, some content won’t be shown to teens because of 13+ content protections, and our policies do not allow topics that violate our Community Standards.

We’ll continue to improve our supervision tools to make life easier for busy parents — and keep listening to feedback from parents and experts as we raise the bar for what families should expect from the apps their teens use.

Manage Your Teen’s Experience in One Place

Rolling out globally starting today, parents of teens enrolled in supervision can manage everything from Family Center — a one-stop shop to oversee their teen’s activity across Instagram, Meta Horizon, Facebook, and Messenger, without jumping between different apps and settings.

What’s New in Family Center

A Central Hub: All supervised accounts on Instagram, Meta Horizon, Facebook, and Messenger are now consolidated in Family Center, so parents can find and manage their teen’s safety settings in one place without switching between apps.

Simple Setup: Parents and guardians can send a single invitation to supervise their teen across Instagram, Meta Horizon, Facebook, and Messenger, making it easier for families to get started.

To set up Supervision, visit familycenter.meta.com/supervision. In the coming months, parents will also be able to get a holistic view of teen activity across our apps, such as aggregated time spent. Over the next year, we’ll continue expanding supervision tools to make it easier for parents to find controls, get meaningful visibility, and support their teen’s experience across our apps — all in one place.