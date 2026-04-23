Meta Account: The Simpler Way to Access Your Apps and Devices

More people than ever are using Meta technologies, and over the last several years we’ve built new apps and devices that have become part of how people connect — from Threads to Meta AI to AI glasses. With so many ways to create, learn, and communicate, it’s more important than ever to have a central, convenient location to manage experiences across apps.

That’s why today, we’re introducing the improved Meta Account. Building on Accounts Center, Meta Account is the simpler way to access and manage your Meta apps and devices, all in one place.

What to Expect

Accounts Center will automatically be updated to a Meta Account. This rollout will happen gradually over the next year. Here’s what to expect:

Your apps and devices will show up automatically: All of the technologies that are part of your Accounts Center will be in your Meta Account . You’ll be notified when this happens.

Your day-to-day experience stays the same: The switch to Meta Account will not change how you use your apps. It’s designed to make signing in and managing your settings easier.

Optional for WhatsApp: If you previously added WhatsApp to your Accounts Center, it will carry over to your Meta Account, and you can still remove it at any time. If you haven’t added WhatsApp to your Accounts Center, it will remain separate from your Meta Account, and you can manage your WhatsApp as you do today. Your personal messages and calls remain private and end-to-end encrypted. Learn more here .

Easy Login & Enhanced Security

Your Meta Account makes it easy to sign into the apps and devices you use to connect with the people and communities that matter to you.

One password, zero hassle: You can optionally set up a single password to log into your apps and devices so you no longer have to remember multiple passwords.

Easy setup for new apps and devices: When you download a new Meta app or set up a new device, your Meta Account lets you get started quickly — without creating another login and profile from scratch.

Your Meta Account also comes with enhanced protections designed to keep your information safe without requiring extra effort from you.

Boosted security with passkeys: Passkeys offer a more secure alternative to traditional passwords — letting you log in with your fingerprint, face recognition, or device password. With your Meta Account, passkeys will now work on Instagram, in addition to Facebook and Messenger, with more apps coming soon. WhatsApp passkeys are managed within WhatsApp independently.

24/7 protection: Our account security systems work around the clock to detect and stop suspicious activity, helping prevent unauthorized access before it can cause harm.

Personalized security recommendations: Security Checkup is streamlined with your Meta Account, helping you stay up to date on protections like multi-factor authentication and login alerts across your Meta technologies.

A Central Place for Settings That Matter to You

Your Meta Account is designed to make things easier for you when it comes to managing settings that matter to you.

Settings that apply across Meta apps and devices are managed in one place through your Meta Account — similar to how Accounts Center works today. Now, more settings can be centrally managed this way, including your password, two-factor authentication, and the email address associated with your account. Because these don’t change from app to app, you shouldn’t have to update them separately.

Settings that are specific to an app remain managed independently so you can also tailor your experiences for each. These kinds of choices are personal to how you use each app, so they live right where you’d expect: inside the app itself. For example, who can see your Facebook posts is a Facebook setting. Similarly, whether someone can tag you in a photo on Instagram is an Instagram setting. These will not change with your Meta Account. Learn more about managing your Meta Account settings here.

For parents, Meta Account makes it easier to organize teens’ supervised accounts without having to switch between them. You can manage teens’ Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Meta Horizon settings from a single, simplified dashboard through Family Center, located within your Meta Account. We’ll continue improving our supervision tools to make life easier for busy parents.

Meta Account is here to make your digital life simpler and safer — and this is just the beginning. We’ll add more features over time. Learn more here.

Your Meta Account Questions, Answered

Here are answers to some of the most common things people want to know about their Meta Account.

Does Meta Account change anything for me?

Your day-to-day experiences with Meta technologies will stay the same. Once your Accounts Center updates to a Meta Account, you’ll have a simpler login experience for your apps and devices, enhanced security features, and the ability to manage more settings and preferences in one place.

What apps and devices are included in Meta Account?

Meta Account supports Meta technologies including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads, Meta AI, AI glasses, and Meta Quest headsets. WhatsApp can be added optionally and will not be in your Meta Account unless you previously added it to your Accounts Center, or choose to add it to your Meta Account later.

Do I have to add all of my apps and devices to one Meta Account?

No. You can choose to have different Meta Accounts for different apps or devices. For example, you can have a Meta Account for your Facebook and another Meta Account for your Instagram profile. You can choose to keep WhatsApp separate from your Meta Account and manage your WhatsApp as you do today.

Will my information be safe with a Meta Account?

Absolutely. Your Meta Account uses industry-leading security features like passkey login, proactive safeguards, and personalized Security Checkup to keep your information safe. You have full control over your privacy settings and account security. Learn more here.

I already have a Meta Account for my Meta Quest and AI glasses. Is this the same thing?

Yes, but your updated Meta Account builds on Accounts Center and now works across more apps and devices — making it easier to log in, control more settings centrally, and keep your information secure.