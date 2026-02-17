Meta and NVIDIA Announce Long-Term Infrastructure Partnership

Today, we’re excited to announce a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA to advance our long-term AI infrastructure roadmap. The large-scale deployment of NVIDIA technology builds on our existing relationship and will support Meta’s build-out of data centers optimized for AI training and inference, as well as our core business. These advances will also deliver substantial improvements in performance per watt, supporting more efficient AI operations at scale.

“No one deploys AI at Meta’s scale — integrating frontier research with industrial-scale infrastructure to power the world’s largest personalization and recommendation systems for billions of users,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Through deep co-design across CPUs, GPUs, networking, and software, we are bringing the full NVIDIA platform to Meta’s researchers and engineers as they build the foundation for the next AI frontier.”

Meta has also adopted:

NVIDIA Confidential Computing for WhatsApp private messaging, enabling AI-powered capabilities across the messaging platform, while ensuring user data confidentiality and integrity.

NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform across its infrastructure footprint to provide AI-scale networking, delivering predictable, low-latency performance while maximizing utilization and improving both operational and power efficiency.

As part of this multi-generational collaboration, engineering teams across Meta and NVIDIA will optimize and accelerate state-of-the-art AI models across our core workloads to drive performance and efficiency for new AI capabilities used by billions around the world.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with NVIDIA to build leading-edge clusters using their Vera Rubin platform to deliver personal superintelligence to everyone in the world.” – Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta

Learn more about the partnership on NVIDIA’s blog.