Meta Partners With AWS on Graviton Chips to Power Agentic AI

Today, we’re announcing an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring tens of millions of AWS Graviton cores into Meta’s compute portfolio, making us one of the largest Graviton customers in the world. Processing cores are units inside CPUs that make it possible for CPUs to carry out workloads essential to the next generation of complex agentic AI.

This agreement builds on Meta’s long-standing relationship with AWS, and expanding to include Amazon’s custom silicon supports our broader goal of diversifying compute to meet the demands of the AI systems we’re building. The first deployment will start with tens of millions of Graviton cores, with the flexibility to expand as our AI capabilities grow.

Core Processing for the Future of AI

As Meta deepens its work with agentic AI — autonomous systems that reason, plan, and execute complex tasks — compute requirements are evolving.

“This isn’t just about chips; it’s about giving customers the infrastructure foundation, as well as data and inference services, to build AI that understands, anticipates, and scales efficiently to billions of people worldwide. Meta’s expanded partnership, deploying tens of millions of Graviton cores, shows what happens when you combine purpose-built silicon with the full AWS AI stack to power the next generation of agentic AI.” – Nafea Bshara, Vice President and Distinguished Engineer, Amazon

AWS Graviton5 cores offer faster data processing and greater bandwidth critical for AI systems that need to continuously reason through and execute tasks at scale.

Our Portfolio Approach

Our deal with AWS reflects a straightforward principle behind our infrastructure strategy: building AI at Meta’s scale requires a diversified approach to infrastructure. We invest in our own data centers and custom hardware. We partner with cloud providers who bring differentiated capabilities. And we continuously evaluate which architectures are best suited to which workloads. Adding AWS Graviton cores to our workload helps us ensure we have the right compute for the right workload.

“As we scale the infrastructure behind Meta’s AI ambitions, diversifying our compute sources is a strategic imperative. AWS has been a trusted cloud partner for years, and expanding to Graviton allows us to run the CPU-intensive workloads behind agentic AI with the performance and efficiency we need at our scale.” – Santosh Janardhan, Head of Infrastructure, Meta.

As we continue to grow the systems behind Meta AI and agentic experiences that serve billions of people, partnerships like this one are a key part of how we build — efficiently, flexibly, and at the pace our ambitions require.