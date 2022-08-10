New Meta Portal Productivity Tools: Duet Display and Companion App

Today, we’re introducing support for the Duet Display app, which lets you turn your Meta Portal Plus (Gen 2) and Meta Portal Go into a second display for your Mac or PC when you’re not on video calls. We’re also launching the Meta Portal Companion app on Mac for Meta Portal touch-based devices (Meta Portal Go, Meta Portal Plus, Meta Portal and Meta Portal Mini), letting you share your computer screen with a click while on a video call and easily access video calling controls.

Duet Display For Meta Portal Plus and Portal Go

With Duet Display, you can work on multiple apps, juggle complex tasks and get things done faster — so you don’t need to take up desk space with a separate monitor. To get started, download the Duet Display app on your Meta Portal Plus or Portal Go by going to the App Store and tapping Get. You’ll also need to download the Duet Display app on your Mac or PC at duetdisplay.com. You can then drag open windows from your Mac or PC to your Meta Portal Plus or Portal Go like you would with a second monitor.

The Duet Display app is available for free in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Australia and New Zealand for Meta Portal Plus (Gen 2) and in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Spain and Italy for Meta Portal Go.

Meta Portal Companion App on Mac

The macOS Meta Portal Companion app lets you connect to your touch-based Meta Portal from your Mac, making it easier to work across devices. The call controls widget lets you easily share your computer screen while on a call and quickly access controls to raise your hand, mute yourself and adjust the volume during Zoom, Workplace and BlueJeans calls on Portal. The Meta Portal Companion also lets you send links (meeting links, videos or any website) to easily view on your Portal.

The Meta Portal Companion app is available to download for free from portal.facebook.com/companion in the US and UK.

In today’s hybrid work environment, having a comfortable and convenient working space is more important than ever. Meta Portal is now an even more useful productivity tool for your home office.