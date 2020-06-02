Introducing Manage Activity

Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today. That’s why we’re launching Manage Activity to help you archive or trash old posts, all in one place.

The archive feature is for content you no longer want others to see on Facebook, but that you still want to keep for yourself. For example, you could archive a post you made when you were in high school that you still find amusing but that you’d rather not be seen by anyone else on Facebook.

Manage Activity also allows you to move posts you no longer want to the trash. Posts sent to the trash will stay there for 30 days before being deleted unless you choose to manually delete or restore them before then. This gives you some wiggle room in case you change your mind about deleting old posts.

And to make it simpler to manage lots of posts at once, Manage Activity lets you view and manage your posts in bulk. We’ve also developed filters to help you sort and find what you’re looking for, like posts with specific people or from a specific date range.

Manage Activity will launch first on mobile and Facebook Lite, and will be available on desktop in the future. (Updated on June 2, 2020 at 1:52PM PT to clarify that Manage Activity is available on Facebook Lite today.) We’ll continue building new functionality for this tool to ensure it meets people’s needs to manage their digital footprint on Facebook.