WhatsApp Events Brings People Together Beyond the Group Chat

We heard from people that they want a one-stop shop to create and coordinate events, including inviting friends who aren’t on WhatsApp. Whether it’s family, new friends, or your closest circle, the best moments happen when you’re together in person. So we’re rolling out updates to help you more easily plan your next meetup.

With Events on WhatsApp, your invite can now reach everyone, even friends who don’t have a WhatsApp account — just in time for holiday meetups. Create an event, add a cover photo, share the link, and they can see details and RSVP without downloading the app.

We’re also introducing a new Events Home that will be your one-stop to create and send customized invites and manage RSVPs. Keep everyone on the same page with custom reminders and the option to add a plus one. Navigate to Settings and select Events to see a complete list of past and upcoming events, including the ones you’ve created or been invited to all in one place.

We built Event invites with privacy in mind: your phone number is not shown to guests you don’t know, and guests without a WhatsApp account will only see the event address after they RSVP. As always, your personal messages and calls remain private and end-to-end encrypted.

The updated Events is rolling out to everyone over the following weeks.