Now You Can Invite Anyone to a WhatsApp Call

Today we’re making WhatsApp calling more open than ever. With guest calling, you can now invite anyone to join a WhatsApp call — even if they don’t have a WhatsApp account. That means free, end-to-end encrypted calls for everyone with no time limits, so there are no abrupt cutoffs, scrambling to restart the call, or waiting for everyone to rejoin.

Anyone joining as a guest always needs the call host’s approval. Guests will enter a waiting room until the host lets them in and guests can be removed from the call at any time. Guests can’t see other participants’ phone numbers, send messages, or add anyone else directly to the call.

To get started, navigate to the Calls tab in WhatsApp, select the “+” icon, create a call link, and send it to the people you want to talk to — colleagues, classmates, or tutor — without having to worry about what apps they have. Guests can open the link in their computer browser, type in their name, and join 1:1 and group calls with up to 32 people once admitted by the host. Only people with a WhatsApp account can create a call link.

Guests can use the same essential in-call features like sharing their computer screen to collaborate and review materials, reacting with a thumbs up or heart emoji, or raising their hand to jump in.

Later this year we’ll be rolling out new calendar integrations so you can create a WhatsApp call right from your Google or Outlook calendar. Simply install the WhatsApp plugin, connect your account, and add a WhatsApp call link to your invite. Everyone you invite can join with or without a WhatsApp account.

Guest calling and calendar integrations are the latest in a series of calling updates we’ve made this year. We believe WhatsApp calling should always work wherever you are and with whoever you need, with the privacy you can count on.