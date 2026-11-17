Takeaways

Muse is a personal AI agent. It doesn’t just answer questions, it actually does the work. It helps people stay on top of things, takes tasks and projects off their plate, and turns long-term goals into action plans.

Muse is available in Australia from today, with local connector experiences across creativity, shopping, property, fitness and entertainment rolling out progressively.

Meta built Muse from the ground up to be a safe, secure, private, and widely available personal AI agent.

Each person stays in control of their Muse and decides how much access it gets.

Following our global announcement of Muse, we are excited to share that Muse is now available in Australia.

What Muse can do in Australia

Connectors are a big reason Muse can do so much. People in Australia can connect their Muse to apps and services they already use, such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Instagram and OpenTable, so it can help them manage emails, coordinate schedules, draw on saved content and make a restaurant reservation—all part of getting everyday tasks done.

Early local connector partners in Australia include Canva, Domain, Kogan, MECCA, Officeworks, realestate.com.au, SWEAT, ShopBack, and Ticketek. Connector features will roll out progressively, with some experiences becoming available after launch. Canva, the global all-in-one visual communication platform that empowers anyone to design, is also available as a connector for Muse users around the world.

As these experiences become available, you could ask Muse to to design any visuals or content you need with Canva, explore property listings on Domain and realestate.com.au, or work towards fitness goals with SWEAT. You could also buy great value electronics and appliances through Kogan.com, beauty products through MECCA, school and office supplies through Officeworks, or tickets through Ticketek. With ShopBack, you could compare prices and earn cashback and rewards on flights, hotels and shopping.

More ways to use Muse

Real time conversations with your Muse are now possible on mobile, web or Mac. With voice, you can talk through an idea with your Muse and let it take shape without worrying about the exact prompt. Just tap the phone icon in the top-right corner to start talking.

Spaces, a custom experience you create inside Muse by describing your idea, is now also available. Spaces can help you get things done, have a little fun, or give your creative projects a home, whether it’s a shopping hub, school dashboard, wedding planner, or trip planner to name a few ideas.

Built to be private, safe and secure

Making this technology work for everyone requires careful design and engineering to operate more safely. That’s where most of the effort on this project went and this post explains our approach in detail. Muse runs on Muse Secure VM, a dedicated computer in the cloud that securely stores the data and credentials for the services you connect, while keeping passwords and payment methods out of the agent’s view. You choose what your Muse can access, and it checks with you before sensitive actions such as sending an email or making a purchase.

Will Easton, Managing Director, Meta Australia and New Zealand, said: “With the festive season coming up, the timing couldn’t be better. From finding and buying the perfect gift to planning and booking a holiday, Muse is designed to take work off Australians’ plates. As local experiences roll out, familiar services will make Muse even more useful in everyday life. And people stay in control, including choosing what Muse can access and approving purchases before they happen.”

Muse is available in Australia on iOS, Android, and muse.ai, a Mac app, and coming soon to AI glasses. It’s free for most of what people need, with subscription plans for people who want to do more.