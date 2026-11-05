At Connect 2026, we previewed real-time conversations with your Muse. Now we’re rolling it out in the Muse app on mobile, web and on Mac — just tap the phone icon in the top-right corner to start talking.

Talk It Through With Muse

Sometimes it’s easier to think out loud. With voice, you can talk through an idea with your Muse and let it take shape without worrying about the exact prompt.

Planning a trip? Start with the half-baked idea: the city you’ve always wanted to see, the kind of place you’d want to wake up in, the one meal you’d plan the rest of the trip around. Your Muse picks up the thread and works while you talk — on a walk, making dinner, or wherever you are.

Some things are better rehearsed out loud. Prepare for a job interview, run through a presentation, or talk through a pitch — hearing a response and answering in the moment makes it feel more like the real thing.

See Muse Respond in Real Time

As your Muse speaks, the avatar uses subtle expressions and gestures that match the tone of the conversation. It reacts while you talk, so you can tell it’s following along. And you choose how present you want it to be: voice only, the avatar alongside your conversation, or full screen when you want to talk face to face.

Give your Muse a voice with some personality. Want the energy of a New Yorker or the flair of a pirate? With hundreds of voices to choose from, you can pick a style that feels right for your mood and change it whenever you want.

Our Muse Realtime Avatar and Muse Realtime Voice technology lets you have fluid conversations in real time. Speak to your Muse, as you do with real people. Hear responses right away. You can even interrupt if you need to. Wherever the conversation goes, Muse keeps up with you.

What’s Next

Voice and expressive avatars are rolling out now in the Muse app in the US to start. Voice conversations with your Muse are coming soon to AI Glasses and Muse Charm.