Starting today, Loblaw is bringing its catalogue to Muse as a partner connector, the first Canadian retailer to do so.

Connectors are a big reason Muse can do so much. Canadians can connect their Muse to apps they already use, including Gmail, Google Calendar and Instagram, so it can help them manage email, coordinate schedules and draw on saved content to get everyday tasks done.

With participating Loblaw banners, Canadian shoppers can now ask Muse to help with meal planning, build their basket and check-out, all in Muse. Muse can remember brand preferences and information like food allergies, making next week’s planning even easier.

Making this technology work for everyone requires careful design and engineering to operate more safely. Muse runs on Muse Secure VM, a dedicated computer in the cloud that securely stores the data and credentials for the services you connect, while keeping passwords and payment methods out of the agent’s view. You choose what your Muse can access, and it checks with you before sensitive actions such as sending an email or making a purchase. To learn more about how we built safety into Muse, this post explains our approach in detail.

Talk It Through With Muse: Voice Now Available in Canada

At Connect 2026, we previewed real-time conversations with your Muse. Two weeks ago, we introduced voice and now we’re rolling it out in Canada in the Muse app on mobile, web and on Mac — just tap the phone icon in the top-right corner to start talking.

Sometimes it’s easier to think out loud. With voice, you can talk through an idea with your Muse and let it take shape without worrying about the exact prompt.

As your Muse speaks, the avatar uses subtle expressions and gestures that match the tone of the conversation. It reacts while you talk, so you can tell it’s following along. And you choose how present you want it to be: voice only, the avatar alongside your conversation, or full screen when you want to talk face to face.

Design the Muse App, Just for You

We also recently introduced spaces, an interactive way to build a more personalized Muse. A space is a custom experience you create inside Muse by describing your idea, like a holiday gift tracker, a daily word game, or a planning board for your next DIY project. It’s shaped around your routines, goals, and interests, and can be as practical or entertaining as you want. Every space you create becomes part of Muse, so you can keep it where you want and come back to it any time.

Your spaces are personal from the start. Connect the apps you use, and your spaces keep themselves up to date in the background, so new concert dates, price changes, or savings progress show up without you having to ask. You can check things off, add notes, and make edits right in your space, and everything will be there when you return.

You can choose where your spaces live in Muse. Add them to your sidebar, move them into your main tabs, hide the ones you don’t need right now, and schedule when they appear. For example, keep your weekly planner up front during the workweek, then swap it for your weekend plans on Saturday.