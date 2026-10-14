Farah Khan at Edits Film Festival: “Content breakthroughs come from spontaneity, relatability and realness”

Today the curtains came down on the Edits Film Festival in Mumbai, in the presence of filmmaker Farah Khan, festival judges Ahsaas Channa, Dolly Singh, Nikhil Taneja and Rajeev Masand and over 100 content creators in the audience. The festival awarded its winners – Ishank Gupta (@filmmaker.ishank), Sanya Rohillaa (@bunniestbunnytoeverbunnny) and Ahsan Vazir (@ahsan_vazir__ ) for their great storytelling and use of Edits for editing their content.

Top Submissions from the festival

Submissions for the Edits Film Festival commenced in August, where in a duration of 45 days, you were encouraged to submit a piece of content made from unpolished videos in your camera roll, and edited using Edits, Instagram’s video editing app. While the Official Selection played at the festival demonstrated this, the top three in particular, selected by the jury, displayed a rare sense of adventure, restraint and skill.

The top three submissions, by Ishank Gupta (@filmmaker.ishank), Sanya Rohillaa (@bunniestbunnytoeverbunnny) and Ahsan Vazir (@ahsan_vazir__ ), stood out for diverse storytelling, and use of Edits features in them. The winners were selected by Ahsaas Channa, Dolly Singh, Nikhil Taneja and Rajeev Masand.

“Enabling creators with the right tools, platforms and opportunities is central to what we do. The festival opened up new creative possibilities, encouraging creators to experiment with features they hadn’t used before and tell stories in fresh ways. We’re thankful to our jury members and to Farah Khan for the invaluable perspective she shared on her storytelling journey.” – Ankit Rihal, Head of Global Partnerships, Meta, India

In Conversation with Farah Khan

Film maker Farah Khan was the special guest at the event, who spoke about her approach to content creation and film making, which is a rare combination of someone who’s made feature films for theatres, as well as online content for Reels.

“People assume there’s a big plan behind it, but I don’t overthink what I post. Gen Z has inspired me — they’re so nonchalant about it, no second-guessing. Be it a clip from my show, a random chat or a bit of mischief on the spot, everything is spontaneous for me. I think relatability and realness, with a bit of humor, are what audiences actually respond to on Instagram.” – Farah Khan

Follow @metaindia and #EditsFilmFestival for seeing more updates from the event.