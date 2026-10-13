Today we’re announcing the Official Selection for the Edits Film Festival, happening in Mumbai this week. The festival was announced in August to recognize creative talent across India — especially those who use editing as their superpower to make their content stand out. From August 25 to October 8, we invited you to create something meaningful from your camera roll. It could be entertaining, informative, or strike an emotional chord in any other way.

The festival drew over 200 entries from across India. Some focused on genres like humor, some on formats like vlogs and GRWM, and some were deep works of fiction. The films selected weren’t just great stories – they also showed what the Edits app can do. The selection was made by a diverse group of people at Meta, along with the teams at Yuvaa, with whom the festival was co-curated. Here are the 12 Official Selections in no particular order: