Announcing Ranveer Singh as Brand Ambassador for Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta in India along with Exciting New Updates to our AI Glasses

Ranveer Singh becomes the first Brand Ambassador for Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta in India. Ranveer has had a long-standing relationship with Meta with multiple collaborations over the years and the association marks a significant new chapter for Ray-Ban in India, a brand that has spent generations empowering people to see the world – and themselves – through their own authentic lens combined with Meta’s powerful AI technology to lead a new era of expression.

“Ray-Ban has always stood for individuality, and that is something I have connected with for as long as I can remember. Style, for me, has never been about following a fixed formula – it is about instinct, mood and having the freedom to express every version of yourself. A combination of these iconic styles and cutting-edge technology with Ray-Ban Meta, makes this partnership feel so natural. Ray-Ban’s incredible legacy of people who have done things their own way along with Meta’s vision of building AI glasses for everyone – I’m excited to be a part of that story in India.” – Ranveer Singh

Ranveer’s association with Ray-Ban Meta demonstrates how iconic styles and technology blend effortlessly into everyday life while still staying true to your individual style – AI glasses that don’t just look great, but deliver value, and help you on the go – whether you’re building healthy habits or navigating a busy calendar – all without reaching for your phone.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses are designed to make everyday moments more seamless like listening to music and podcasts, making hands-free calls or getting quick access to Meta AI. With regular software updates, new AI features, and a growing ecosystem of apps and experiences, these glasses will keep getting better.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) now available in India

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) is the next generation of the world’s best-selling AI glasses. In support of our vision to make great-looking glasses first, we’ve packed the tech Ray-Ban Meta wearers love into a slimmer, more comfortable design, with longer battery life and a new customizable action button for instant access to Meta AI.

With Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3), we’re giving people more choice than ever. They come in 27 color and lens combinations across 3 styles: Aviator, Zena (a bold new cat-eye frame), and Wayfarer. And to mark the 90th anniversary of the Ray-Ban Aviator, we’re releasing a limited-edition Aviator in a vintage-inspired colorway.

Gen 3 gets up to nine hours of battery life (an hour more than Gen 2) plus professional-adjustable temple tips for a better fit. A new 6-mic array cuts more than 90% of background noise, so calls and voice commands are crisp and clear, even on windy or crowded streets.

With a 12 MP camera and 3K Ultra HD video recording, you can capture photos and videos hands-free to save and share with others, and with new dynamic photos, you get to choose the best frame, so you get a standout picture every time. As with every generation of the glasses, these feature a built-in LED light that helps make people around you aware if you’re taking photos or video.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) is available at meta.com, in.rayban.com and across consumer electronics retailers, leading optical and eyewear retailers in India, with prices starting at INR 44,300.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio Coming Soon

Audio has been our most popular feature since day one because our glasses give you high-quality sound without closing you off from the world around you. Our new Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses pack the power of earbuds and AI into our lightest and slimmest AI glasses yet, in iconic Ray-Ban style.

At just 43 grams, Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses are light enough to wear all day, and offer maximum comfort with professional-adjustable temple tips, adjustable or swappable nose pads, and overextension hinges. You can listen to music and podcasts, take calls that capture your voice more clearly than earbuds, and talk with your AI assistant hands-free for up to 12 hours on a single charge, with up to an additional 48 hours from the included charging case.

Muse on AI glasses

In the coming months we’re bringing Muse to our AI glasses for hands-free access, activated by saying your agent’s name. Muse can also act on what you’re looking at, so you won’t have to describe what’s in front of you: ask about a product on a shelf, a flier on a wall, or a long list of school supplies, and Muse can take action.