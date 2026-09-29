Find Your Community With Forum, a Dedicated App for Facebook Groups

Forum is a purpose-built app we’re exploring for the people who want to go deeper on Facebook Groups. Synced with your groups on Facebook, Forum brings them together in one place so you can see what’s new and jump into the conversations you care about. It also introduces new tools for the admins who bring these communities to life, and we’ll be sharing more on how we’re building for admins in the coming weeks.

We started testing Forum in May, and today we’re introducing new features that make it even easier to tap into firsthand experience from people in your communities.

Forum is available to download in the US on iOS and Android — just log in with your Facebook account to find your groups and discover new ones.

A Fresh Take On Group Member Recognition

We’re testing a new role to recognize top community voices in groups. This replaces our previous contributor badges and group expert role, and reflects the quality of a member’s contributions and the value they bring to their community.

The role is earned through contributions that genuinely help a community, such as answering questions, sharing firsthand experiences, offering practical tips and recommendations, and starting conversations that bring people together. The role comes with a new badge and new benefits, including posts that publish faster. All posts are subject to our Community Standards.

Admins know their communities best, and can spot the members making these contributions and grant the role directly — we’ll also nominate members to help admins identify top voices in their group. Members are notified when they receive the role and can remove themselves at any time.

The new role is starting to test on Forum in the US and on Facebook globally.

Find Answers From Real People

On Forum, Ask helps you find what people are saying in Facebook groups, using AI to highlight existing group posts and comments so you can easily get answers grounded in real experience. It shows you conversations from groups you’re already in, plus public groups you haven’t joined yet, helping you discover new communities you might be interested in. You can jump straight from Ask into a group discussion.

Today we’re testing two new ways Ask can help you find out what real people are saying:

Compare your options: When you’re weighing choices, Ask pulls together recommendations, whether you’re picking a running shoe, choosing a gift, or deciding what to read next.

Pick up where you left off: The Ask home page now suggests new questions based on your recent searches, so you can keep exploring.

Your Interests, All In One Place

On Forum, we’re testing a new way to explore your interests. You may start to see topic labels on posts, like Solo Travel or Korean Food. Tap one and you’ll find more conversations on the same topic, making it easier to dive deeper into the things you care about.

We’re excited to hear more from the community as we continue to build Forum, and we’ll share more updates soon.