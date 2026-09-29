Meta Partners With Government Agencies, Law Enforcement, and Safety Organizations to Launch Regional Anti-Scam Education Campaign

As scams grow more sophisticated and difficult to detect, keeping people safe takes more than technology alone – it also requires education. Today, we’re sharing progress on our “One Step Ahead” anti-scam education campaign designed to help people across Asia-Pacific take simple, practical steps to protect their accounts and know where to turn for help when they encounter a potential scam.

The campaign was designed alongside more than 25 local safety organizations, law enforcement and government agencies across the region, and rolled out across Facebook and Instagram with three simple principles at its core: 1) safety advice should be practical, 2) easy to act on, and 3) come from a source people trust.

Since launching in May 2026, the campaign has reached more than 303 million people across 18 countries, delivering over 1.3 billion impressions and more than 1.2 million link clicks — one of the largest online-safety education efforts Meta has run in the region.

The campaign promotes security tools available on Meta apps that people can use to increase their online safety:

Two-factor authentication adds a second check at login, so a stolen password isn’t enough to get in.

Passkeys let people sign in with the fingerprint, face or PIN they already use – passkeys can’t be stolen, shared, guessed or reused.

Security Checkup walks people through strengthening their Facebook account in minutes.

Privacy Checkup keeps people in control of who can see, message and connect with them.

WhatsApp’s Linked Device Warning alerts users when it detects a suspicious login attempt, an unauthorized web client, or a potential account-linking scam.

WhatsApp group settings allow you to adjust group privacy settings to choose who can add you to WhatsApp groups.

Partnering with the people communities already trust

Collaboration is key in tackling scams and educating people on how to be safe online. Working with respected local partners lets us extend our reach, reinforce credibility, and make sure people know how to access local anti-scam resources. Through the campaign’s “Know Your Local Resources” element – which alone reached more than 27.4 million people across 14 markets – people are connected directly to trusted organizations in their own country for reporting tools and support. See below for a full list of partner organizations.

What’s next

The “One Step Ahead” campaign will continue throughout 2026, with new tools and locally tailored resources rolling out across the region and more partnerships on the way. We’re committed to supporting people beyond a single campaign: scammers keep evolving, and staying one step ahead is work that’s never truly finished. People can explore how to protect their accounts at Meta’s Scam Protection Center.

Partnering organizations include: