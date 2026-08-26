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An Open Letter to TikTok and YouTube to Join Us in Supporting Teens

We are announcing an agreement we have reached with a bipartisan group of 52 attorneys general across US states, territories, and the District of Columbia, building on our longstanding efforts to empower parents and support teens.

Through this agreement, we have set out a path toward industry-wide commitments to further empower parents by introducing:

  • A two-hour daily time limit
  • Turning off access to our apps at night as a default
  • No notifications during school hours
  • Clear prompts and notifications to teens every 15 minutes of continuous screen time
  • New parental supervision controls, so parents can decide how their teens use our apps

We want to ensure teens benefit from this new industry standard, but we cannot do it alone. These protections will only be truly effective if we work with our peers — TikTok and YouTube — to put the same measures in place. 

All platforms should empower parents and support teens in these ways because we know that when teens are restricted on one app, they simply move to another. For meaningful progress to happen, we urge our peers to join us.

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