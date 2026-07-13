Teachers and Local Businesses Win as Meta Expands Louisiana Data Center

We’re hearing from people throughout Richland Parish about the benefits they’re seeing from Meta’s data center:

Sheldon Jones, Superintendent of the Richland Parish School District, said: “Last year, our teachers received a $10,000 bonus, this year that check was over $50,000. It’s life-altering for our teachers and their families, and it’s transforming our schools. Meta’s investment has made Richland Parish a destination for education as well as industry. This year, for the first time in my 30-year career, every teacher we interviewed was fully certified. With bonuses like that, the best educators come to you. And if we can attract the best teachers, we could become one of the best school districts in our region. ”

Thomasina Minor, Second Grade teacher at Start Elementary, said: “ The bonus was jaw-dropping. When I first found out, I was sitting on my couch with my eight-month-old. My mouth was wide open in shock. I thanked God because it was a big unexpected blessing.”

Shelly York, Fourth-Eighth Grade teacher at Holly Ridge Elementary, said: “The bonus was extremely nice, very unexpected, very unlike anything we’ve ever had. We’re not in it for the money, we’re teachers because it’s in our heart and we’re here for the kids. To just get that extra compensation, it gives you a boost to go back the next year and continue what you’re doing. ”

Tim & Lindsey Allen, owners of local business Holy Tacos, said: “We started Holy Tacos because Meta was coming to town. What began as a family dream that we joked about around the dinner table is now a restaurant that feeds hundreds of people a day. Our roots are in this community — and Meta gave us the courage to grow here. “

TJ & Kaycie Weed, owners of local business HeBrews Coffee, said: “Since Meta arrived, we’ve grown from 40 customers on a good day to over 130, expanded to three locations, and have a fourth opening this fall. Our Holly Ridge shop wouldn’t exist without Meta being here. They have increased our customer base and provided relationships to help turn a pea-sized dream into a real business. God is good!”

Louisiana Delta Community College is receiving a $5 million donation from Meta to create scholarships to train local residents for critical data center jobs. All graduates from Richland Parish’s high schools, beginning with the class of 2026, will be eligible for full scholarships for any data center related trade certificate or course.

Meta has also provided training to local small businesses, and invests in programs and partnerships that connect businesses and workers to opportunities at the site — from subcontracting pipelines to workforce development opportunities with local colleges and universities. We’ve also supported funding for new equipment for the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Holly Ridge Fire Protection District.

The data center expansion is an investment of more than $50 billion in the Richland Parish region — one of the largest investments in AI infrastructure in the world, built in America — supporting infrastructure projects, workforce development programs, and an energy agreement that is expected to save Entergy Louisiana customers more than $2 billion over 20 years, on top of the $650 million in savings for customers from the first agreement.

Meta pays the full costs of the energy, water, and related infrastructure the data center uses so consumers aren’t paying the cost. Meta’s recent agreement with Entergy will fund seven new natural gas-fueled generating plants, three grid-scale batteries, nuclear uprates, and other purchased power.

“We’ve been in the charter bus business for 29 years, but nothing compares to what Meta’s project has meant for us. We went from 40 coaches to 102, and most of our drivers onsite are now earning over $80,000 a year in a region where the median income is $42,000.” — Scott Holmes, owner of local business Mayo Tours

“Meta’s historic investment in the LDCC Foundation will have a lasting impact on Richland Parish and the families we serve. By supporting scholarships for local residents, this gift removes barriers, opens doors, and helps students gain the training and education needed to pursue life-changing careers close to home.” — Dr. Justin Hoggard, Chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College

“Working hand in hand with Meta, we’ve brought in experts to train local business owners on how to reach new customers and grow, at no cost to them. Now, with programs like America’s Workforce Academy and full scholarships for our high school graduates at Louisiana Delta Community College, we’re seeing a complete pipeline — from helping our entrepreneurs compete today to preparing our next generation for the careers of tomorrow.” — Savannah Morris, Executive Director of the Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce

“This is an investment in the people, communities, and economic future of Northeast Louisiana. This data center project has already delivered substantial economic benefits across our region, creating opportunities for residents, workers, suppliers, and local businesses. Today’s announcement reinforces what we have shown to be true: Northeast Louisiana can compete and win on a global stage. Meta’s continued commitment sends a strong signal that the State of Louisiana, and specifically the Northeast Region, has the assets, leadership, and talent necessary for long-term success.” — Rob Cleveland, GrowNeLa President

“This commitment from Meta puts Louisiana at the center of America’s future in artificial intelligence, positioning our nation to compete and lead globally. In just two years, we’ve secured more than $150 billion in new investment by creating an environment where companies can move quickly and build at scale. Projects like this don’t just grow our state’s economy, they ensure America continues to lead in the technologies that will define the next generation.” — Jeff Landry, Governor of Louisiana