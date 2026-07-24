Meta AI Doesn’t Just Think, It Acts

Earlier this month, we announced our new model, Muse Spark 1.1, which powers the Meta AI app and meta.ai. The model is built to plan, work with your apps, and follow through from start to finish, and those capabilities are what make the new features possible in Meta AI. With it driving the experience, Meta AI is starting to take action on your behalf.

This is our next step toward personal superintelligence: an AI that knows your context, is there for you whenever you need it, and handles things so you don’t have to.

An AI Assistant That Plans and Follows Through

You’ve been using Meta AI to find answers, think through ideas, and create content. Now it can go further and actually get things done for you. Meta AI can now make plans, follow through on next steps, and keep you on track without needing to be reminded or re-prompted.

Tell Meta AI you’re renovating your kitchen and it will learn your style, scout Marketplace for furniture and fixtures that fit your budget, and send you a mood board so you can see how it all comes together. Ask it to help you build a running plan for your first half marathon and it will create a week-by-week training schedule, adjust for your availability, and share your plan for the week every Monday morning. Or ask it to plan a birthday dinner and it will find restaurants, check your calendar for a night that works, and suggest options.

Download video Download image

Meta AI can now give you a daily briefing, pulling what’s on your calendar, finding relevant updates like realizing when you’re double booked or when plans have changed, and giving you a quick summary at your preferred time. You only have to set up tasks with Meta AI once, then you can leave Meta AI to handle them, whether that’s a weekly meal plan, a heads-up on the latest sneaker drops, or an afternoon update on trends you care about. Tell Meta AI what you want and when, and it’ll keep delivering.

When you want to dig into a topic, Meta AI can do the research in minutes, synthesizing information from across the web, from research papers to what creators and communities share on our apps, so you can understand a subject or weigh your options without the manual work. And if you want to turn what you’ve learned into something visual, ask Meta AI to generate slides.

You don’t have to wait for Meta AI to finish before you weigh in. While it’s putting together a report, a presentation, or a plan for you, you can steer it in real time. Tell it to shift focus, change the tone, or cut a section, and it’ll course-correct on the spot so the end result is actually what you wanted. And everything Meta AI creates for you, from training schedules to slide decks to mood boards, now lives in one place, so you can revisit it, build on it, and share it with friends.

How to Get Started

These features will start rolling out today in select markets in the Meta AI app and meta.ai. We’ll bring them to more countries and surfaces, including WhatsApp, in the coming weeks.

It’s your choice how you use Meta AI in the app and meta.ai: find quick answers; get thoughtful responses that reflect your world; or shop with real inspiration from posts, Reels, and products that people are sharing across our apps. And when you want a fully private conversation, Incognito chats are always there.

This is just the start of what we’re envisioning for Meta AI, and we’ll keep building to make AI more fun, relevant, and useful for you.